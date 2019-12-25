PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
10:50 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the 3200 block of Airport Complex North.
2:01 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
2:40 p.m. — A 42-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
2:56 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
6:38 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical emergency on the 600 block of Southeast Dilke Street.
10:42 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Tingley Court.
10:54 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 300 block of Southwest Mountain View Drive.
Tuesday
1:14 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of harassment on the 600 block of Northwest Fisk Street.
WSU POLICE
Monday
8:22 a.m. — Vagrancy was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Veterans Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
8:05 p.m. — A 58-year-old woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant on South Grand Avenue in Pullman.
8:45 p.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding warrant on South Grand Avenue in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
9:09 a.m. — An unknown substance was reported in a garden bed on the 400 block of South Grant Street.
11:13 a.m. — A dumpster fire was reported on the 500 block of South Polk Street.
2:03 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of East Sixth and South Adams streets.
3:42 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on West Pullman Road.
3:51 p.m. — A wallet was reported stolen on South Main Street.
6:04 p.m. — An oven fire was reported on the 500 block of North Main Street.
8:32 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
10:46 p.m. — A 44-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of battery on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
Tuesday
2:05 a.m. — University of Idaho security reported they found a love seat in the middle of the road and are unsure what to do with it. An officer responded and the love seat was moved from the roadway.
2:33 a.m. — A woman reported a man was following her while she delivered papers.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
9:57 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 5300 block of U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
12:42 p.m. — Possible drug-related activity was reported on the 100 block of West Walnut Street in Genesee.