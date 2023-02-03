PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
5:22 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1800 block of Panorama Drive.
9:05 p.m. — Police responded to a vehicle prowl on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
Officers performed two welfare checks in Pullman on Wednesday.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:24 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Pullman Albion Road in Pullman.
3:25 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Woodworth Street in Albion.
7:26 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 31-year-old man under suspicion of a misdemeanor warrant.
8:35 p.m. — A 54-year-old man was arrested for alleged third-degree driving with a suspended license and a 46-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of an out-of-county warrant on Washington State Route 274 in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
9:31 a.m. — A bank card was reported stolen from John’s Alley.
3:17 p.m. — An intoxicated male found passed out on a resident’s lawn on First and Blaine streets was transported to Gritman Medical Center.
6:34 p.m. — Police responded to a report of two people yelling and hitting each other in a car in front of Michael’s at the Palouse Mall.
11:58 p.m. — Police arrested a 29-year-old male for suspicion of DUI in front of WinCo.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
4:43 a.m. — A motor vehicle theft was reported on Wheeler Street in Kendrick.
8:46 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Second Avenue in Deary.
10:35 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on Idaho Highway 3 in Juliaetta.
