PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

7:42 a.m. — A forklift and truck slid into multiple cars on C Street.

8:20 a.m. — A fire was reported on the 500 block of Southeast Karcio Court.

12:47 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

4:04 p.m. — An intoxicated person was given a courtesy ride home.

4:23 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported at the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.

5:53 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Tingley Court.

6:51 p.m. — An unconscious person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital from Campus Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

12:07 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was cited and released for reckless driving on Valley Road in Pullman.

2:22 a.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer accident was reported in Colfax.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

8:56 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at the Ridenbaugh Hall parking lot at the University of Idaho.

8:51 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Perimeter Drive.

3:15 p.m. — A moose was reported on the 2300 block of East D Street.

4:23 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on South Jackson Street.

Six noninjury collisions were reported.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

3:39 p.m. — A power pole was reportedly on fire on State Highway 8 near Deary. Avista and Deary volunteer firefighters responded.

3:59 p.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported at milepost 6 on State Highway 8 near Moscow.

5:01 p.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported at milepost 333 on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.

5:13 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at milepost 9 on State Highway 6 near Harvard.

