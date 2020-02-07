PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:42 a.m. — A forklift and truck slid into multiple cars on C Street.
8:20 a.m. — A fire was reported on the 500 block of Southeast Karcio Court.
12:47 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
4:04 p.m. — An intoxicated person was given a courtesy ride home.
4:23 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported at the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
5:53 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Tingley Court.
6:51 p.m. — An unconscious person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital from Campus Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:07 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was cited and released for reckless driving on Valley Road in Pullman.
2:22 a.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer accident was reported in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:56 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at the Ridenbaugh Hall parking lot at the University of Idaho.
8:51 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Perimeter Drive.
3:15 p.m. — A moose was reported on the 2300 block of East D Street.
4:23 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on South Jackson Street.
Six noninjury collisions were reported.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
3:39 p.m. — A power pole was reportedly on fire on State Highway 8 near Deary. Avista and Deary volunteer firefighters responded.
3:59 p.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported at milepost 6 on State Highway 8 near Moscow.
5:01 p.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported at milepost 333 on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.
5:13 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at milepost 9 on State Highway 6 near Harvard.