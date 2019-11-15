PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
12:09 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Nye Street and determined the subject was fine.
1:33 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on Larry Street.
5:34 p.m. — Bicycle wheels and tires were reported stolen from the 100 block of North Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Wednesday
5:41 p.m. — A subject was reported trespassing on Clay Street in Colfax.
9:45 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on State Route 128.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
12:36 a.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on West Third and South Jackson streets.
7:04 a.m. — Three moose were reported near the Good Samaritan Society — Moscow Village on North Eisenhower Street.
11:38 a.m. — A 21-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of battery on the 100 block of East Fourth Street after she allegedly slapped her 48-year-old female neighbor.
1:36 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Papa Murphy’s on West Third Street.
4:09 p.m. — A 17-year-old boy reportedly hit his mother on the 600 block of North Adams Street.
9:20 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on South Line and Paradise Creek streets.
11:09 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2300 block of White Avenue.
11:36 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was cited for suspicion of DUI after he allegedly drove into the side of his neighbor’s residence, causing about $1,000 in damages, on the 500 block of Empire Lane.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
4:51 a.m. — A 28-year-old man was cited for suspicion of failure to provide proof of insurance, driving without privileges and speeding on South Washington and East Seventh streets in Moscow.
6:25 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at mile marker 350 on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
6:46 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at mile marker 13 on State Highway 8 near Troy.