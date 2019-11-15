PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

12:09 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Nye Street and determined the subject was fine.

1:33 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on Larry Street.

5:34 p.m. — Bicycle wheels and tires were reported stolen from the 100 block of North Grand Avenue.

WHITMAN COUNTY

Wednesday

5:41 p.m. — A subject was reported trespassing on Clay Street in Colfax.

9:45 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on State Route 128.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

12:36 a.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on West Third and South Jackson streets.

7:04 a.m. — Three moose were reported near the Good Samaritan Society — Moscow Village on North Eisenhower Street.

11:38 a.m. — A 21-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of battery on the 100 block of East Fourth Street after she allegedly slapped her 48-year-old female neighbor.

1:36 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Papa Murphy’s on West Third Street.

4:09 p.m. — A 17-year-old boy reportedly hit his mother on the 600 block of North Adams Street.

9:20 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on South Line and Paradise Creek streets.

11:09 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2300 block of White Avenue.

11:36 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was cited for suspicion of DUI after he allegedly drove into the side of his neighbor’s residence, causing about $1,000 in damages, on the 500 block of Empire Lane.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

4:51 a.m. — A 28-year-old man was cited for suspicion of failure to provide proof of insurance, driving without privileges and speeding on South Washington and East Seventh streets in Moscow.

6:25 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at mile marker 350 on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.

6:46 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at mile marker 13 on State Highway 8 near Troy.

Tags

Recommended for you