PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
9:38 a.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue for suspicion of violating a protection order.
12:29 a.m. — Police received a report that an unaccompanied child was at the caller’s residence. The child was reunited with its mother.
3:36 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of someone allegedly spray painting graffiti on Northeast Riverview Street and issued a warning for the offense.
10:37 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1100 block of Southwest Lost Trail Drive.
Friday
3:11 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of an intoxicated unconscious person near the intersection of Northeast Merman and Terre View drives and provided transport home.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
9:58 a.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Forest Way.
1:30 p.m. — An officer responded to a single vehicle, non-injury accident on the 1500 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
3:23 p.m. — A non-injury traffic collision was reported in Colfax.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:59 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of North Mountain View Road in Moscow.
11:38 a.m. — A man reported his pistol missing on the 1100 block of Three Bear Road near Kendrick.
9:05 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of Rock Creek Road near Potlatch.