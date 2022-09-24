LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Sept. 16
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Sept. 16
Brian Joshua Steece, 36, and Sierra Danielle Butters, 27, both of Moscow
Monday
Anthony Patrick Noto, 24, and Sage Stephanie Sue Figgins, 21, both of Potlatch
Tuesday
Justin Lloyd Peterson, 29, and Seana Riley Brogan, 23, both of Moscow
Thursday
Mason Michael Schiemer, 20, and Tristynn Charlene Smith, 19, both of Troy
Douglas Leroy Browning, 67, and Bonnita Kay Freytag, 67, both of Deary
Divorces
Sept. 16
David Beyer and June Beyer
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Wednesday
James Patrick Mcculley II, 38, and Kati Lynn Webb, 33, both of Pullman
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
2:34 p.m. — A fight was reported at Big Bear Ridge Road in Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:31 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Klemgard Avenue.
8:39 a.m. — A man was reported missing on the 100 block of Southwest Cedar Street.
6:38 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 1200 block of Southeast Latah Street.
7:24 p.m. — Two people were arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft at Walmart.
Friday
1:16 a.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old woman for suspicion of DUI and a false ID on Opal and Oak streets.
2:44 a.m. — EMS responded to a suicidal person on Westwood Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:10 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 31-year-old woman for a misdemeanor warrant on Washington State Route 270 in Pullman.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.