MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
7:16 a.m. — A sanitation truck struck a power line on the 100 block of East Third Street. First Step was contacted.
11:11 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a suicidal person on A Street.
11:14 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a Gritman Medical Center employee making threats after being fired. The person left the premises when asked to do so.
12:26 p.m. — A driver was cited following a hit-and-run accident at Taco Time.
1:33 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on Hayes and Third streets.
3:12 p.m. — An attended death was reported on the 100 block of East E Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:02 p.m. — Grand theft was reported on Deary Street in Harvard.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
10:19 a.m. — Officers arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly stalking on the 300 block of Southeast Paradise Street.
11:16 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on Northeast Stadium Way and Northeast Lake Street.
4:08 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
Monday
1:58 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1500 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
Tuesday
5:37 a.m. — An officer conducted a firearm background check on the WSU campus.
WHITMAN COUNTY POLICE
Monday
2:45 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unattended death on Endicott Road in Endicott.
6:56 p.m. — A missing person was reported on South Bryant Boulevard in St. John.