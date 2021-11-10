MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

7:16 a.m. — A sanitation truck struck a power line on the 100 block of East Third Street. First Step was contacted.

11:11 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a suicidal person on A Street.

11:14 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a Gritman Medical Center employee making threats after being fired. The person left the premises when asked to do so.

12:26 p.m. — A driver was cited following a hit-and-run accident at Taco Time.

1:33 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on Hayes and Third streets.

3:12 p.m. — An attended death was reported on the 100 block of East E Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

12:02 p.m. — Grand theft was reported on Deary Street in Harvard.

PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

10:19 a.m. — Officers arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly stalking on the 300 block of Southeast Paradise Street.

11:16 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on Northeast Stadium Way and Northeast Lake Street.

4:08 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.

WSU POLICE

Monday

1:58 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1500 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

Tuesday

5:37 a.m. — An officer conducted a firearm background check on the WSU campus.

WHITMAN COUNTY POLICE

Monday

2:45 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unattended death on Endicott Road in Endicott.

6:56 p.m. — A missing person was reported on South Bryant Boulevard in St. John.

