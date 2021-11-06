LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Deano Kevante Lugardo, 20, and Ashlyn Paige McWilliams, 19 both of Moscow.
Benjamin Loring Perley, 27, and Ivana Ellen Rose Loveless, 19, both of Moscow
Thursday
Richard Ernest Hull Jr., 38, and Ashley Nicole Edwards, 18, both of Moscow
Jalon Dean Eborall, 31, and Hanna Lee Yeats, 31, both of Moscow
Sentencings
Oct. 29
Harold Hansen, 49, of Orofino, was convicted of inattentive driving and fined $157.50.
Derik Neely, 31, of Deary, was convicted of driving without privileges and sentenced to 45 days in jail with 18 days suspended.
Wednesday
Michael Moore, 45, of Spokane, was convicted of inattentive driving and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 30 days suspended.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
9:04 a.m. — Police responded to a dispute between neighbors on the 1400 block of West A Street.
1:54 p.m. — A woman on North Main Street advised her neighbor is constantly harassing her.
2:01 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a vehicle accident on Eighth and Jefferson streets. Nobody was taken to the hospital.
6:33 p.m. — $200 air pods were reported stolen from the Hillcrest Motel.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:17 a.m. — A chimney fire was reported on 3rd Avenue in Bovill.
11:46 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Highway 95 in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
12:39 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
6:06 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 1000 block of South Grand Avenue.
8:32 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
4:59 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1500 block of Southeast Olympia Drive.
10:48 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1100 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.
Friday
1:54 a.m. — A minor was warned for possessing alcohol on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:57 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on North Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
1:20 p.m. — A deputy conducted a welfare check near Granite Point in Colton.
10:21 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on State Route 195 in Pullman.