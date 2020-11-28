​​​​​LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

3:08 a.m. — A deer reportedly ran into a vehicle, caving in the driver’s side door near Sunset Mart on State Highway 8 in Troy. The driver, a 60-year-old man, had minor cuts to his face from broken glass and was not taken to the hospital.

4:41 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.

Thursday

12:13 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Highway 95 near Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

5:23 a.m. — A resident heard someone banging on windows and doors, then glass breaking on High Street.

10:19 a.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on McKenzie Street.

3:19 p.m. — EMS responded to a medical emergency at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.

Thursday

11:20 p.m.- A 42-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of disorderly conduct and DUI at Dissmore’s.

