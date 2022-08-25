PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
7:39 a.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on State Street.
10:15 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1600 block of Bleasner Drive.
10:32 a.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on the 600 block of High Street.
11:57 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 200 block of Main Street.
1:12 p.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on the 1600 block of Northwood Drive.
2:10 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 500 block of Terre View Drive.
2:23 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 600 block of Alderwood Court.
2:55 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 800 block of California Street.
3:46 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on the 600 block of Campus Street.
4:43 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Turner Drive.
6:23 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Lybecker Road.
8:02 p.m. — Police responded to a noninjury crash on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported on the 400 block of Kamiaken Street overnight.
A suspicious person was reported on the 1300 block of Deane Street overnight.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
5:10 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1800 block of Wilson Road.
5:41 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 300 block of Library Mall.
6:58 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1500 block of Olympia Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
11 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Wilma Drive in Clarkston.
11:10 a.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
12:54 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Eagle Lane in Pullman.
4:09 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Shahan Road in Colfax.
6:18 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check in Rosalia.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
8:33 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from EMSI.
8:55 a.m. — A package was reported stolen from the 1200 block of Mainspring Lane.
9:48 a.m. — A gas can and wrench were reported stolen from the 800 block of Troy Road.
12:06 p.m. — A vehicle crashed into a light pole in a parking lot on the 100 block of South Main Street.
10:27 p.m. — Harassment was reported at Marshalls.
Wednesday
6:39 a.m. — A woman reported a neighbor possibly stealing a cat on Grant Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
10:52 a.m. — A burglary was reported on A Street in Moscow.
1:33 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Karen Lane in Moscow.