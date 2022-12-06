PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:14 a.m. — Officers responded to a structure fire on the 300 block of Joe Street.
10:50 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 200 block of Kamiaken Street.
7:42 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for alleged third-degree theft on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
10:05 p.m. — Officers arrested a 59-year-old man under suspicion of public intoxication on the 200 block of Main Street.
A 29-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on the 100 block of Stadium Way.
Saturday
5:18 a.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of residential burglary, obstruction, failure to obey and a warrant on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
10:50 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 800 block of C Street.
10:11 p.m. — Officers and EMS responded to an assault on the 800 block of California Street.
A 29-year-old man was arrested for alleged second-degree malicious mischief, obstruction and resisting arrest on the 200 block of Kamiaken Street overnight.
Police, fire and EMS responded to an assault on the 700 block of Grand Avenue overnight.
Sunday
10:36 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
11:51 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 400 block of Main Street.
10:46 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of fourth-degree assault on the 1100 block of Markley Drive.
4 noninjury crashes were reported in Pullman Sunday.
WSU POLICE
Saturday
9:02 a.m. — Officers and medics responded to an overdose on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
9:08 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.
Police and medics responded to an unconscious person on the 1500 block of Cougar Way overnight.
Sunday
2:31 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
Three noninjury collisions were reported in Whitman County Thursday.
Friday
8:12 a.m. — Theft was reported on Owen Street in Uniontown.
Saturday
9:31 a.m. — Theft was reported on Madison Street in Tekoa.
5:09 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Wilcox Road in Colfax.
8:17 p.m. — An attempted burglary was reported on First Street in Endicott.
8:52 p.m. — An injury crash was reported on Jennings Avenue in St. John. One patient was transported via LifeFlight for treatment.
Sunday
2:29 a.m. — A man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Grand Avenue in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
12:07 p.m. — A female reported a male tried to get into her car on the 800 block of Troy Road.
12:42 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a male who was found passed out at the Palouse Mall.
2:30 p.m. — A road rage incident was reported at Sunset Mart on Main Street.
2:53 p.m. — Rosauers reported a customer purchased a bottle of wine and drank most of the bottle while in the store.
7:43 p.m. — A male discharged from Gritman Medical Center was reportedly yelling in the lobby.
8:44 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1200 block of Mainspring Lane.
8:52 p.m. — Walmart reported a theft.
Saturday
6:42 p.m. — Stalking and trespassing were reported at Super 8 Motel.
7:37 p.m. — Walmart reported a shoplifter.
Sunday
8:58 a.m. — Cars were found egged on Jefferson and McKinley streets.
2:44 p.m. — Police arrested a male for a warrant in the area of White Avenue.
7:08 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS performed a welfare check on a man found stumbling in an alley near Third Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:58 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on Wallen Road in Troy.
Saturday
10:24 p.m. — Smoke was reported on Chestnut Street in Genesee.
Sunday
12:40 a.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on Oak Avenue in Genesee.
7:59 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Idaho Highway 9 in Princeton.