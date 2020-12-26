PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
3:53 p.m. — Pullman Fire responded to a report of a woman in a wheelchair who was stuck at Walmart.
5:26 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
8:10 p.m. — A dog bite was reported on the 1100 block of Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:12 a.m. — A fire was reported on Eyrich Road in Princeton.
7:54 a.m. — A theft was reported on Sycamore Court in Potlatch.
1:11 p.m. — A theft was reported on Second Street in Potlatch.
10:37 p.m. — A dog bite was reported on Fourth Street in Juliaetta.