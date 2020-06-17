MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
9:25 a.m. — A trailer with tools inside was reported stolen from a construction site on the 2800 block of Hampton Court.
10:33 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Troy Road and South Main Street.
2:11 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at South Washington and East Fifth streets.
6:51 p.m. — A male was trespassed from a residence on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive after a reported verbal altercation.
8:02 p.m. — A male reportedly urinated in the bushes outside Applebee’s on Warbonnet Drive.
8:59 p.m. — An unlocked window of an apartment on the 300 block of North Washington Street was reportedly entered and several items were stolen from inside.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8:51 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Cora Road near Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
9:29 a.m. — Someone allegedly climbed over a fence and dumped their trash on Shirley Street.
4:25 p.m. — A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle on Merman Drive.
6:30 p.m. — A pickup truck reportedly drove on a resident’s property and tore up their driveway on Old Wawawai Road.
11:08 p.m. — A person reportedly threatened to go into a roommate’s room and damage her belongings on Skyview Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
11:21 a.m. — A man was arrested in Albion on a warrant for failure to appear.
7:40 p.m. — A funnel cloud was reported near Union Flat Road.