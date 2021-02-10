​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

1:06 a.m. — Loud music was reported at the Identity apartment complex.

10:14 a.m. — A moose was reported in a backyard on the 1400 block of Pine Cone Road.

10:52 a.m. — Identity theft was reported on the 1500 block of Lenter Street.

5:35 p.m. — A 28-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia at Stinker Stores on West Pullman Road.

7:07 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at the University of Idaho Golf Course.

7:26 p.m. — An unlocked vehicle was reportedly rummaged through on the 300 block of North Van Buren Street but nothing was reported stolen or damaged.

7:50 p.m. — A pack of cigarettes was reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 400 block of North Almon Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

5:13 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.

2:45 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1000 block of Juliene Way near Moscow.

7:24 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1000 block of Presby Road near Viola.

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

8:42 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Campus View Drive.

10:38 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Itani Drive.

12:59 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

Saturday

12:06 a.m. — A woman on Ruby Street reported her phone was stolen.

12:20 a.m. — Police issued an infraction for pandemic violations on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.

2:38 a.m. — Police responded to a report of an individual threatening to use a knife against someone on Gray Lane.

8:31 a.m. — A possible structure fire was reported on Webb Street.

12:06 p.m. — An unattended death was reported at Regency Pullman.

7:12 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a vehicle pointing a laser at other motorists on State Route 270.

10:14 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Orchard Drive and Juniper Way.

Sunday

5:20 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Sunset Drive.

Monday

5:40 a.m. — An unattended death was reported at Bishop Place Senior Living.

4:02 p.m. — EMS and police performed a welfare check on Terre View Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

10:25 a.m. — A deputy took a man to the hospital in protective custody from Uniontown after he made suicidal statements.

11:24 a.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on an elderly man on Main Street in Moscow and took him to the hospital.

4:11 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of someone putting debris into the creek in Albion.

