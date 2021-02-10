MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
1:06 a.m. — Loud music was reported at the Identity apartment complex.
10:14 a.m. — A moose was reported in a backyard on the 1400 block of Pine Cone Road.
10:52 a.m. — Identity theft was reported on the 1500 block of Lenter Street.
5:35 p.m. — A 28-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia at Stinker Stores on West Pullman Road.
7:07 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at the University of Idaho Golf Course.
7:26 p.m. — An unlocked vehicle was reportedly rummaged through on the 300 block of North Van Buren Street but nothing was reported stolen or damaged.
7:50 p.m. — A pack of cigarettes was reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 400 block of North Almon Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
5:13 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.
2:45 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1000 block of Juliene Way near Moscow.
7:24 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1000 block of Presby Road near Viola.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:42 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Campus View Drive.
10:38 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Itani Drive.
12:59 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
Saturday
12:06 a.m. — A woman on Ruby Street reported her phone was stolen.
12:20 a.m. — Police issued an infraction for pandemic violations on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
2:38 a.m. — Police responded to a report of an individual threatening to use a knife against someone on Gray Lane.
8:31 a.m. — A possible structure fire was reported on Webb Street.
12:06 p.m. — An unattended death was reported at Regency Pullman.
7:12 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a vehicle pointing a laser at other motorists on State Route 270.
10:14 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Orchard Drive and Juniper Way.
Sunday
5:20 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Sunset Drive.
Monday
5:40 a.m. — An unattended death was reported at Bishop Place Senior Living.
4:02 p.m. — EMS and police performed a welfare check on Terre View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
10:25 a.m. — A deputy took a man to the hospital in protective custody from Uniontown after he made suicidal statements.
11:24 a.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on an elderly man on Main Street in Moscow and took him to the hospital.
4:11 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of someone putting debris into the creek in Albion.