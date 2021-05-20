PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:49 a.m. — A caller said that someone found a large machete in the dumpster the night before near the RPM Express Car Wash.
12:43 p.m. — Police heard a report that someone in the area of Panorama Drive is shooting animals with a pellet gun.
4:31 p.m. — A possible assault was reported on Northwood Drive.
6:47 p.m. — Firefighters quickly extinguished a field fire between Napa Auto Parts and Lincoln Middle School. No buildings were damaged and the cause of the fire is unknown.
Wednesday
3:18 a.m. — Police arrested a 35-year-old man for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence on Robert Street.
3:31 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a female on Maiden Lane but she did not need ambulance transport to the hospital.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:07 a.m. — A deputy received a report of animals not being fed in Garfield.
3:37 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested on a felony warrant in St. John City Park in St. John.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
2:05 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of disturbing the peace on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
10:08 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
1:09 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 100 block of North Main Street.
5:08 p.m. — A firearm was reportedly stolen on the 600 block of North Almon Street.
5:53 p.m. — A vehicle on the 1400 block of East D Street was reportedly scratched with a key.
8:46 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 100 block of South Lilly Street.