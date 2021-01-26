MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

12:29 p.m. — A 42-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on the 400 block of Ponderosa Court.

1:40 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West Sixth and South Almon streets.

1:50 p.m. — A fuel pump was reportedly stolen from a diesel tank at the Moscow Recycling Center.

2:57 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Public Avenue and East F Street.

5:22 p.m. — Two moose were reported on Residence and Cherry streets. Police were unable to locate them.

6:53 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Jiffy Lube.

11:39 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 600 block of Ash Street.

n Two incidents involving no face coverings were reported.

Saturday

1:49 a.m. — A 55-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI near the Corner Club.

10:13 a.m. — Rape was reported on the 700 block of Railroad Street. Police are investigating.

10:41 a.m. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple warrants on Indian Hills Drive and Atsirk Street.

5:02 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 600 block of Styner Avenue.

5:11 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Buffalo Wild Wings.

8:51 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen from the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street.

10:49 p.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of aggravated assault at John’s Alley.

10:50 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of battery on the 100 block of North Lilly Street.

10:54 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 200 block of Lathen Street.

n Four incidents of no face coverings and/or no social distancing were reported.

Sunday

12:59 a.m. — The unattended death of an 86-year-old man was reported at Palouse Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care.

3:25 a.m. — A loud party was reported on the 1100 block of West A Street.

3:55 a.m. — Loud talking and yelling was reported on the 300 block of Baker Street.

7:21 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

2:02 p.m. — A cougar was reported on the 1400 block of North Mountain View Road. Police were unable to locate the animal.

3:53 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 400 block of College Avenue.

10:26 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 400 block of Lewis Street.

11:52 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

12:26 a.m. — A man reported his roommate pointed a gun at him and threatened him on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow. The sheriff’s office is investigating.

4:38 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 500 block of Pine Street in Potlatch.

Saturday

7:49 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 6 near Harvard.

8:09 p.m. — A storage unit was reportedly damaged on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

9:09 a.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on Maple and Spaulding streets.

3:32 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.

10:49 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession and possession of a controlled substance.

Saturday

1:09 a.m. — An infraction for a pandemic violation was issued on Howard Street.

2:05 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Merman Drive.

9:42 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Colorado Street.

11:59 a.m. — Road rage was reported on Fairmount Drive.

4:25 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Center Street.

8:10 p.m. — Threats were reportedly made at Walmart.

10:32 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession on Garfield and Indiana streets.

10:33 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for using a fake ID at Dissmore’s.

Sunday

2:42 a.m. — A person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital from Campus Street after a threat of self-harm.

7:27 p.m. — A 56-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

3:52 p.m. — A disorderly subject was reported on Crosby Street in Tekoa.

10:38 p.m. — A suspicious person who seemed like she was on drugs on Sand Road in Pullman. The deputy could not locate the woman.

Saturday

5:08 p.m. — A theft was reported on Hume Road in Oakesdale.

Sunday

6:16 a.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident on Madison Street in Tekoa.

10:01 a.m. — A tractor’s window was reportedly shot out on Poplar Street in Tekoa.

5:27 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital with injuries from a traffic accident on Farmington Road in Farmington.

