MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
12:29 p.m. — A 42-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on the 400 block of Ponderosa Court.
1:40 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West Sixth and South Almon streets.
1:50 p.m. — A fuel pump was reportedly stolen from a diesel tank at the Moscow Recycling Center.
2:57 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Public Avenue and East F Street.
5:22 p.m. — Two moose were reported on Residence and Cherry streets. Police were unable to locate them.
6:53 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Jiffy Lube.
11:39 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 600 block of Ash Street.
n Two incidents involving no face coverings were reported.
Saturday
1:49 a.m. — A 55-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI near the Corner Club.
10:13 a.m. — Rape was reported on the 700 block of Railroad Street. Police are investigating.
10:41 a.m. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple warrants on Indian Hills Drive and Atsirk Street.
5:02 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 600 block of Styner Avenue.
5:11 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Buffalo Wild Wings.
8:51 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen from the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street.
10:49 p.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of aggravated assault at John’s Alley.
10:50 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of battery on the 100 block of North Lilly Street.
10:54 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 200 block of Lathen Street.
n Four incidents of no face coverings and/or no social distancing were reported.
Sunday
12:59 a.m. — The unattended death of an 86-year-old man was reported at Palouse Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care.
3:25 a.m. — A loud party was reported on the 1100 block of West A Street.
3:55 a.m. — Loud talking and yelling was reported on the 300 block of Baker Street.
7:21 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
2:02 p.m. — A cougar was reported on the 1400 block of North Mountain View Road. Police were unable to locate the animal.
3:53 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 400 block of College Avenue.
10:26 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 400 block of Lewis Street.
11:52 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:26 a.m. — A man reported his roommate pointed a gun at him and threatened him on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow. The sheriff’s office is investigating.
4:38 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 500 block of Pine Street in Potlatch.
Saturday
7:49 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 6 near Harvard.
8:09 p.m. — A storage unit was reportedly damaged on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
9:09 a.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on Maple and Spaulding streets.
3:32 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
10:49 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession and possession of a controlled substance.
Saturday
1:09 a.m. — An infraction for a pandemic violation was issued on Howard Street.
2:05 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Merman Drive.
9:42 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Colorado Street.
11:59 a.m. — Road rage was reported on Fairmount Drive.
4:25 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Center Street.
8:10 p.m. — Threats were reportedly made at Walmart.
10:32 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession on Garfield and Indiana streets.
10:33 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for using a fake ID at Dissmore’s.
Sunday
2:42 a.m. — A person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital from Campus Street after a threat of self-harm.
7:27 p.m. — A 56-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
3:52 p.m. — A disorderly subject was reported on Crosby Street in Tekoa.
10:38 p.m. — A suspicious person who seemed like she was on drugs on Sand Road in Pullman. The deputy could not locate the woman.
Saturday
5:08 p.m. — A theft was reported on Hume Road in Oakesdale.
Sunday
6:16 a.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident on Madison Street in Tekoa.
10:01 a.m. — A tractor’s window was reportedly shot out on Poplar Street in Tekoa.
5:27 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital with injuries from a traffic accident on Farmington Road in Farmington.