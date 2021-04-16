PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:27 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Bishop Boulevard and South Grand Avenue.
1:58 p.m. — A theft was reported on C Street.
2:23 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a person refusing to leave a residence on Maiden Lane.
2:44 p.m. — A 43-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of third-degree assault and for multiple warrants on Davis Way and State Street.
Thursday
4:43 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a heart problem on Kamiaken Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
3:32 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital following a medical emergency in Endicott.
5:29 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on State Route 272 in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
12:17 a.m. — Loud music was reported on the 700 block of Elm Street.
2:20 a.m. — A loud radio was reported on the 1300 block of Andy Avenue.
2:41 a.m. — A loud television was reported on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
1:11 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 500 block of South Main Street.
4:40 p.m. — A possible theft of prescription medicine was reported at Good Samaritan Society – Moscow Village.
5:21 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 500 block of West Third Street.
5:37 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana on the 300 block of South Main Street.
7:04 p.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run was reported on East E and North Adams streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
6:56 a.m. — An unattended death of a 50-year-old man was reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.
1:36 p.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from a storage unit on the 3000 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
4:44 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 2400 block of State Highway 3 near Deary.