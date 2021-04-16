PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

7:27 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Bishop Boulevard and South Grand Avenue.

1:58 p.m. — A theft was reported on C Street.

2:23 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a person refusing to leave a residence on Maiden Lane.

2:44 p.m. — A 43-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of third-degree assault and for multiple warrants on Davis Way and State Street.

Thursday

4:43 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a heart problem on Kamiaken Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

3:32 p.m. — A patient was taken to the hospital following a medical emergency in Endicott.

5:29 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on State Route 272 in Colfax.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

12:17 a.m. — Loud music was reported on the 700 block of Elm Street.

2:20 a.m. — A loud radio was reported on the 1300 block of Andy Avenue.

2:41 a.m. — A loud television was reported on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.

1:11 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 500 block of South Main Street.

4:40 p.m. — A possible theft of prescription medicine was reported at Good Samaritan Society – Moscow Village.

5:21 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 500 block of West Third Street.

5:37 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana on the 300 block of South Main Street.

7:04 p.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run was reported on East E and North Adams streets.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

6:56 a.m. — An unattended death of a 50-year-old man was reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.

1:36 p.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from a storage unit on the 3000 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.

4:44 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 2400 block of State Highway 3 near Deary.

Tags

Recommended for you