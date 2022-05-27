MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
9:38 a.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run was reported on the 2000 block of Willow View Place.
9:45 a.m. — A male was arrested on a warrant on Almon and C streets.
10:24 a.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run was reported on Troy Road and South Main Street.
1:31 p.m. — Police responded to a report that people in a car at the Arby’s drive through were yelling racial slurs.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
3:17 p.m. — Illegal dumping was reported on Tamarack Road in Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:21 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 300 block of Southeast Gladstone Street.
12:38 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on Lentil Lane and East Spring Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
6:54 p.m. — Controlled substances were reported on U.S. Highway 195 and Dry Creek Road in Colfax.
11:11 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on Cannon Street in Palouse.