MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

9:38 a.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run was reported on the 2000 block of Willow View Place.

9:45 a.m. — A male was arrested on a warrant on Almon and C streets.

10:24 a.m. — A vehicle hit-and-run was reported on Troy Road and South Main Street.

1:31 p.m. — Police responded to a report that people in a car at the Arby’s drive through were yelling racial slurs.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

3:17 p.m. — Illegal dumping was reported on Tamarack Road in Troy.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

8:21 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 300 block of Southeast Gladstone Street.

12:38 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on Lentil Lane and East Spring Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

6:54 p.m. — Controlled substances were reported on U.S. Highway 195 and Dry Creek Road in Colfax.

11:11 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on Cannon Street in Palouse.

