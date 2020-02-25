PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

11:54 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.

2:42 p.m. — One person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital after sustaining injuries in a fall on the 1000 block of Southwest Ryan Court.

4:35 p.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for a property near Grand Avenue.

5:53 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of Northwest Old Wawawai Road and Davis Way.

6:03 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

9:01 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 100 block of Northwest Larry Street.

9:45 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 300 block of Southeast Jackson Street.

10:32 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on the 800 block of Northeast Ruby Street.

10:44 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of underaged alcohol consumption and making false statements to police near the intersection of Northeast Garfield and Monroe streets.

11:25 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on the 800 block of Northeast Ruby Street.

11:32 p.m. — An officer responded to reports of an alcohol offense on the 800 block of Northeast Colorado Street.

11:37 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported near the intersection of Northeast California and B streets.

11:44 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of underaged alcohol consumption near the corner of Northeast California and Ruby streets.

Saturday

1:06 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical call on the 1000 block of Northeast Alfred Lane.

1:49 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of illness on the 700 block of Northeast Campus Street.

2:06 a.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI and possessing a false ID near the intersection of Northeast Campus and Opal streets.

11:31 p.m. — Officers responded to a burglary alarm on the 1800 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

12:48 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.

1:37 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

5:05 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 900 block of Northeast C Street.

5:31 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

7:22 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a domestic dispute on the 600 block of South Grand Avenue.

10:51 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on the corner of Northeast California and Monroe streets.

11:05 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on the 900 block of Northeast Valley Road.

11:33 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 400 block of Northeast Colorado Street.

11:54 p.m. — Officers responded to a citizen dispute on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street and arrested a 25-year-old man for suspicion of assault.

Sunday

12:34 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.

12:35 a.m. — A citizen dispute was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.

1:07 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1200 block of Northeast Cove Way.

1:23 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI near the intersection of Northeast Spokane and Campus street.

3:28 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for a vehicle parked on Northwest Davis Way. An officer responded and determined someone was resting in their truck.

1:18 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Clay Court.

1:53 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 400 block of East Main Street.

3:01 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.

3:37 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision involving a deer was reported on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.

4:13 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.

4:27 p.m. — Police were notified of a noninjury traffic collision on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

6:48 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 300 block of Northwest State Street.

7:34 p.m. — A downed tree was reportedly blocking the roadway near the corner of Northwest Turner Drive and Yates Street.

8:15 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for an outstanding warrant on the 500 block of Southeast Pioneer Way.

11:09 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Maiden Lane.

Monday

12:35 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

WSU POLICE

Friday

7:47 a.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of assault on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.

11:59 a.m. — An officer responded to a medical call on the 600 block of Northeast Library Mall.

8:56 p.m. — A 38-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license near the intersection of Northeast Stadium Way and Lower Drive.

10:56 p.m. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on the 1100 block of East Main Street.

11:47 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a cannabis odor on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

Saturday

12:32 p.m. — Nine people were warned for minor in possession of alcohol and possession of cannabis on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

2:10 p.m. — One person was warned for possession of cannabis on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

12:18 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of disorderly conduct on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way and took one person into protective custody.

2:09 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of Southeast Stadium Way and Nevada Street.

9:56 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of disorderly conduct on the 1600 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue and arrested a 19-year-old man for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol.

11:05 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on the 900 block of Northeast Valley Road.

11:37 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

Sunday

1:03 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on Northeast Cougar Way.

7:42 p.m. — Three people were warned for possession of cannabis on the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

10:06 p.m. — Three people were warned for possession of cannabis on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

11:15 p.m. — One person was warned for possession of cannabis on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

6:10 p.m. — A caller reported hearing the sound of gunshots in Albion.

Saturday

12:46 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Grand Avenue near Pullman.

12:51 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 19-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on Grand Avenue near Pullman.

Sunday

12:26 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Stadium Way in Pullman.

2:33 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 22-year-old woman for suspicion of DUI on Grand Avenue in Pullman.

6:57 p.m. — A burglary was reported on State Route 27 in Palouse.

MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

1:25 a.m. — A group of males reportedly tampered with a “no parking” sign on the 300 block of West A Street. An officer checked the sign and discovered no damage.

6:49 a.m. — A moose was reported walking in the road on the 1000 block of North Almon Street.

7:12 a.m. — Harassing phone calls were reported on the 1100 block of North Polk Street Extension.

7:57 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of inattentive driving and failure to provide proof of insurance on the 300 block of East Third Street.

8:28 a.m. — A two-vehicle crash was reported on Baker and West A streets that resulted in a 20-year-old woman passenger in one vehicle being taken to Gritman Medical Center with a bloody nose and a 35-year-old woman in the other vehicle being cited for suspicion of failure to yield from a driveway.

10:29 a.m. — A woman reportedly collapsed on the 200 block of West First Street and was taken to Gritman Medical Center.

11:06 a.m. — Sign letters were reportedly stolen and a logo was damaged at Planet 3 Extreme Air Park on Warbonnet Drive. The estimated price of the theft and damage is $30,000. Police have camera footage of the incident and there are no suspects at this time.

2:17 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on East D and North Van Buren streets.

4:29 p.m. — A pedestrian crossing sign was reportedly removed from the ground and dropped in the front yard of a residence on the 500 block of West A Street. No damage was reported to the sign and police have suspects.

4:33 p.m. — An 85-year-old man reportedly fainted on the 200 block of Panorama Drive and was taken to Gritman Medical Center.

5:34 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of West C Street.

Saturday

1:05 a.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

1:16 a.m. — A 40-year-old man was cited for suspicion of operating a vehicle without a valid license and failure to provide proof of insurance on West Third and South Jackson streets.

2:02 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 100 block of East Second Street.

8:27 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 700 block of Deakin Avenue.

10:06 a.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly smashed on South Line and West Third streets.

10:42 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at Friendship Square.

12:11 p.m. — A VandalStore window was reportedly broken on the 700 block of Deakin Avenue. Damage is estimated at $300 to $400.

11:58 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Deakin Avenue.

Sunday

12:34 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on Blake and Taylor avenues.

8:25 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of South Almon Street.

3:50 p.m. — A broken vehicle window was reported on the 500 block of East E Street.

6:50 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of North Polk Street Extension.

7:43 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of theft and possession of stolen property and a 31-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of possession of stolen property after they allegedly stole $99.42 in merchandise from Walmart.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

12:49 p.m. — A 47-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of trespassing at the Driver’s Licensing office at the Latah County Annex on South Almon Street in Moscow.

Saturday

12:16 a.m. — A 43-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 3500 block of State Highway 6 near Princeton.

1:21 a.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sixth Street in Potlatch.

Sunday

4:51 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 2900 block of East Palouse River Drive in Moscow.

