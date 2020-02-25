PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
11:54 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
2:42 p.m. — One person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital after sustaining injuries in a fall on the 1000 block of Southwest Ryan Court.
4:35 p.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for a property near Grand Avenue.
5:53 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of Northwest Old Wawawai Road and Davis Way.
6:03 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
9:01 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 100 block of Northwest Larry Street.
9:45 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 300 block of Southeast Jackson Street.
10:32 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on the 800 block of Northeast Ruby Street.
10:44 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of underaged alcohol consumption and making false statements to police near the intersection of Northeast Garfield and Monroe streets.
11:25 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on the 800 block of Northeast Ruby Street.
11:32 p.m. — An officer responded to reports of an alcohol offense on the 800 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
11:37 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported near the intersection of Northeast California and B streets.
11:44 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of underaged alcohol consumption near the corner of Northeast California and Ruby streets.
Saturday
1:06 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a medical call on the 1000 block of Northeast Alfred Lane.
1:49 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of illness on the 700 block of Northeast Campus Street.
2:06 a.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI and possessing a false ID near the intersection of Northeast Campus and Opal streets.
11:31 p.m. — Officers responded to a burglary alarm on the 1800 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
12:48 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
1:37 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
5:05 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 900 block of Northeast C Street.
5:31 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
7:22 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a domestic dispute on the 600 block of South Grand Avenue.
10:51 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on the corner of Northeast California and Monroe streets.
11:05 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on the 900 block of Northeast Valley Road.
11:33 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 400 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
11:54 p.m. — Officers responded to a citizen dispute on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street and arrested a 25-year-old man for suspicion of assault.
Sunday
12:34 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
12:35 a.m. — A citizen dispute was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
1:07 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1200 block of Northeast Cove Way.
1:23 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI near the intersection of Northeast Spokane and Campus street.
3:28 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for a vehicle parked on Northwest Davis Way. An officer responded and determined someone was resting in their truck.
1:18 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Clay Court.
1:53 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 400 block of East Main Street.
3:01 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
3:37 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision involving a deer was reported on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
4:13 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
4:27 p.m. — Police were notified of a noninjury traffic collision on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
6:48 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 300 block of Northwest State Street.
7:34 p.m. — A downed tree was reportedly blocking the roadway near the corner of Northwest Turner Drive and Yates Street.
8:15 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for an outstanding warrant on the 500 block of Southeast Pioneer Way.
11:09 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Maiden Lane.
Monday
12:35 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
WSU POLICE
Friday
7:47 a.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of assault on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.
11:59 a.m. — An officer responded to a medical call on the 600 block of Northeast Library Mall.
8:56 p.m. — A 38-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license near the intersection of Northeast Stadium Way and Lower Drive.
10:56 p.m. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on the 1100 block of East Main Street.
11:47 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a cannabis odor on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
Saturday
12:32 p.m. — Nine people were warned for minor in possession of alcohol and possession of cannabis on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
2:10 p.m. — One person was warned for possession of cannabis on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
12:18 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of disorderly conduct on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way and took one person into protective custody.
2:09 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of Southeast Stadium Way and Nevada Street.
9:56 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of disorderly conduct on the 1600 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue and arrested a 19-year-old man for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol.
11:05 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on the 900 block of Northeast Valley Road.
11:37 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
Sunday
1:03 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on Northeast Cougar Way.
7:42 p.m. — Three people were warned for possession of cannabis on the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
10:06 p.m. — Three people were warned for possession of cannabis on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
11:15 p.m. — One person was warned for possession of cannabis on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
6:10 p.m. — A caller reported hearing the sound of gunshots in Albion.
Saturday
12:46 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Grand Avenue near Pullman.
12:51 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 19-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on Grand Avenue near Pullman.
Sunday
12:26 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Stadium Way in Pullman.
2:33 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 22-year-old woman for suspicion of DUI on Grand Avenue in Pullman.
6:57 p.m. — A burglary was reported on State Route 27 in Palouse.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
1:25 a.m. — A group of males reportedly tampered with a “no parking” sign on the 300 block of West A Street. An officer checked the sign and discovered no damage.
6:49 a.m. — A moose was reported walking in the road on the 1000 block of North Almon Street.
7:12 a.m. — Harassing phone calls were reported on the 1100 block of North Polk Street Extension.
7:57 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of inattentive driving and failure to provide proof of insurance on the 300 block of East Third Street.
8:28 a.m. — A two-vehicle crash was reported on Baker and West A streets that resulted in a 20-year-old woman passenger in one vehicle being taken to Gritman Medical Center with a bloody nose and a 35-year-old woman in the other vehicle being cited for suspicion of failure to yield from a driveway.
10:29 a.m. — A woman reportedly collapsed on the 200 block of West First Street and was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
11:06 a.m. — Sign letters were reportedly stolen and a logo was damaged at Planet 3 Extreme Air Park on Warbonnet Drive. The estimated price of the theft and damage is $30,000. Police have camera footage of the incident and there are no suspects at this time.
2:17 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on East D and North Van Buren streets.
4:29 p.m. — A pedestrian crossing sign was reportedly removed from the ground and dropped in the front yard of a residence on the 500 block of West A Street. No damage was reported to the sign and police have suspects.
4:33 p.m. — An 85-year-old man reportedly fainted on the 200 block of Panorama Drive and was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
5:34 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of West C Street.
Saturday
1:05 a.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
1:16 a.m. — A 40-year-old man was cited for suspicion of operating a vehicle without a valid license and failure to provide proof of insurance on West Third and South Jackson streets.
2:02 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 100 block of East Second Street.
8:27 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 700 block of Deakin Avenue.
10:06 a.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly smashed on South Line and West Third streets.
10:42 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at Friendship Square.
12:11 p.m. — A VandalStore window was reportedly broken on the 700 block of Deakin Avenue. Damage is estimated at $300 to $400.
11:58 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Deakin Avenue.
Sunday
12:34 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on Blake and Taylor avenues.
8:25 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of South Almon Street.
3:50 p.m. — A broken vehicle window was reported on the 500 block of East E Street.
6:50 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of North Polk Street Extension.
7:43 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of theft and possession of stolen property and a 31-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of possession of stolen property after they allegedly stole $99.42 in merchandise from Walmart.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:49 p.m. — A 47-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of trespassing at the Driver’s Licensing office at the Latah County Annex on South Almon Street in Moscow.
Saturday
12:16 a.m. — A 43-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 3500 block of State Highway 6 near Princeton.
1:21 a.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sixth Street in Potlatch.
Sunday
4:51 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 2900 block of East Palouse River Drive in Moscow.