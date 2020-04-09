PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
2:08 p.m. — Parties were separated following a report of disorderly conduct on Kamiaken Street.
5:55 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Wheatland Drive and determined the person was fine.
6:39 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on Bishop Boulevard.
Wednesday
4:40 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Walnut Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:53 p.m. — A subject was arrested on Main Street in Colfax for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence and unlawful display of a weapon.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
7:30 a.m. — A fishing tackle box was reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 500 block of North Adams Street.
7:37 a.m. — Seven packs of cigarettes were reportedly stolen from Zip Trip on West Pullman Road.
8:24 a.m. — Two signs were reportedly stolen from outside the University of Idaho Administration Building on Campus Drive.
9:22 a.m. — A 30-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges outside the Federal Building on East Fifth Street.
1:23 p.m. — A 50-year-old man was cited for suspicion of petit theft after allegedly stealing a bicycle at the Idaho Inn on West Pullman Road.
1:31 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen from the 500 block of North Jefferson Street.
2:34 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 400 block of East B Street.
3:52 p.m. — Two pairs of sunglasses and $20 in change were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 200 block of East C Street.
5:02 p.m. — A 14-year-old girl reportedly hit her mother as her mother was trying to restrain her on the 1500 block of Levick Street.
6:26 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at Walmart.
7:25 p.m. — A gym bag was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 500 block of North Jefferson Street.
8:42 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1200 block of East Public Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:32 p.m. — Genesee and Moscow volunteer firefighters extinguished a field fire at milepost 339 on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.