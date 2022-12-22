PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
12:07 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 300 block of True Street.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 8:28 am
Tuesday
3:40 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
Police and EMS responded to an overdose on the 200 block of Golden Hills Drive overnight. One person was transported to the hospital.
Officers performed five welfare checks in Pullman Tuesday.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
10:23 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:50 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on U.S. Highway 195 in Colfax.
3:57 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Josephine Avenue in Rosalia.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
10:21 a.m. — A snow plow struck a parked vehicle near Guy Wicks Field.
1:05 p.m. — Police responded to a complaint from someone being harassed online in reference to the Moscow homicide case.
2:10 p.m. — Police heard a report that a male harassed security and the media on King Road.
7:08 p.m. — People were reportedly throwing snowballs at cars from the top of Mad Greek.
Wednesday
12:24 a.m. — Drugs were reported on the 700 block of West Pullman Road.
12:53 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2300 block of White Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
5:53 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Idaho Highway 8 in Troy.
