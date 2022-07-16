LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
July 8
Alec Wayne Comstock, 31, and Whitney Blake Dixon, 29, of Potlatch
Kenneth Douglas Gingras, 30, and Sheron Elizabeth Jensen, 30, both of Moscow
Caleb Zachary Brooks, 20, and Natalie Kristne Alana Payne, 19, both of Moscow
Aidan Clarke Bickford, 32, and Emily Elizabeth Cattabriga, 29, both of Moscow
Monday
Jakin Caleb Richerson, 21, Jenna Lyne Harwood 21, both of Moscow
Kirt Michael Hedrick, 43, and Cass Marie Mabbutt, 39, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Joseph Richard Simpson, 27, and Lily Ann Dotson, 26, both of Genesee
Austin Eben Pope, 22, and Jordan Celine Adams, 22, both of Genesee
Brendon William McTighe, 24, and Shawna Leigh Gladden, 36, both of Moscow
Samuel Edwin Carr, 42, and Jolene Renee Osterberg, 31, both of Deary
Wednesday
Jensen Walker Daily, 26, and Callee Coleen Beebe, 24, both of Potlatch
Thursday
Jessica Lee Proctor, 40, and Rachel Karin Dugger, 37, both of Deary
Divorces
Monday
Jay Charles Ostvig and Jennifer Zara Ostvig
Rayce Cavill Bird and Candi Ray Christensen
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
July 8
Kane Conrad Anderson, 22, and Ashely Nicole Fowler, 22, both of Pullman
Monday
Tessa Jayne Renton, 23, and Cole Broemeling Allen, 22, both of Lewiston
Wednesday
James Gabriel Keller, 28, and Cassidy Rose Merrill, 27, both of Pullman
Mark Ellyson Swanson, 45, and Jillian Eve Burrus, 39, both of Pullman
Thursday
Peter Gregory Van Wie, 34, of Erlanger, Ky, and Marisa Louise Naylor, 33, of Pullman
Erik Brandon Miller, 45, of Spokane, and Chelsey Grace Tadema, 37, of Pullman
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:03 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Main and Third streets.
1:25 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Troy Road and Logan Street.
4:30 p.m. — Walmart reported a theft.
6:35 p.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on the 200 block of Warbonnet Drive. EMS responded but no patient needed transport to the hospital.
11:31 p.m. — A male was arrested on a warrant at Rosauers.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:05 a.m. — An attempted burglary was reported on Main Street in Kendrick.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
10:46 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Spokane and Campus streets.
3:31 p.m. — An attempted break-in involving a storage closet was reported on the 1200 block of Southwest Big Sky.
7:58 p.m. — A possible break-in was reported on the 1300 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:09 p.m. — A Kamiak Butte park ranger found a reported missing 3-year-old.
2:22 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a subject with too many cats in Albion.
6:05 p.m. — A possible theft was reported at Floyd’s Cannabis on Airport Road.
10:49 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Sunset Road in Thornton.