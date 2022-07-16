LATAH COUNTY

Marriages

July 8

Alec Wayne Comstock, 31, and Whitney Blake Dixon, 29, of Potlatch

Kenneth Douglas Gingras, 30, and Sheron Elizabeth Jensen, 30, both of Moscow

Caleb Zachary Brooks, 20, and Natalie Kristne Alana Payne, 19, both of Moscow

Aidan Clarke Bickford, 32, and Emily Elizabeth Cattabriga, 29, both of Moscow

Monday

Jakin Caleb Richerson, 21, Jenna Lyne Harwood 21, both of Moscow

Kirt Michael Hedrick, 43, and Cass Marie Mabbutt, 39, both of Moscow

Tuesday

Joseph Richard Simpson, 27, and Lily Ann Dotson, 26, both of Genesee

Austin Eben Pope, 22, and Jordan Celine Adams, 22, both of Genesee

Brendon William McTighe, 24, and Shawna Leigh Gladden, 36, both of Moscow

Samuel Edwin Carr, 42, and Jolene Renee Osterberg, 31, both of Deary

Wednesday

Jensen Walker Daily, 26, and Callee Coleen Beebe, 24, both of Potlatch

Thursday

Jessica Lee Proctor, 40, and Rachel Karin Dugger, 37, both of Deary

Divorces

Monday

Jay Charles Ostvig and Jennifer Zara Ostvig

Rayce Cavill Bird and Candi Ray Christensen

WHITMAN COUNTY

Marriages

July 8

Kane Conrad Anderson, 22, and Ashely Nicole Fowler, 22, both of Pullman

Monday

Tessa Jayne Renton, 23, and Cole Broemeling Allen, 22, both of Lewiston

Wednesday

James Gabriel Keller, 28, and Cassidy Rose Merrill, 27, both of Pullman

Mark Ellyson Swanson, 45, and Jillian Eve Burrus, 39, both of Pullman

Thursday

Peter Gregory Van Wie, 34, of Erlanger, Ky, and Marisa Louise Naylor, 33, of Pullman

Erik Brandon Miller, 45, of Spokane, and Chelsey Grace Tadema, 37, of Pullman

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

12:03 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Main and Third streets.

1:25 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Troy Road and Logan Street.

4:30 p.m. — Walmart reported a theft.

6:35 p.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on the 200 block of Warbonnet Drive. EMS responded but no patient needed transport to the hospital.

11:31 p.m. — A male was arrested on a warrant at Rosauers.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

8:05 a.m. — An attempted burglary was reported on Main Street in Kendrick.

PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

10:46 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Spokane and Campus streets.

3:31 p.m. — An attempted break-in involving a storage closet was reported on the 1200 block of Southwest Big Sky.

7:58 p.m. — A possible break-in was reported on the 1300 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

1:09 p.m. — A Kamiak Butte park ranger found a reported missing 3-year-old.

2:22 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a subject with too many cats in Albion.

6:05 p.m. — A possible theft was reported at Floyd’s Cannabis on Airport Road.

10:49 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Sunset Road in Thornton.

