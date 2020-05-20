MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
11:46 a.m. — Fraud was reported at the Moscow RV Center on South Logan Street.
12:01 p.m. — Threats were reported in the WinCo parking lot.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:55 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 100 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.
8:17 p.m. — A dog bite was reported on the 400 block of McCall Street in Juliaetta.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
7:20 a.m. — A man was reportedly yelling and pacing in a parking lot on Larry Street.
9:35 a.m. — Someone reported they were hit by a man on Bishop Boulevard.
2:08 p.m. — A woman said two boys were riding bikes and jumping up against her building on the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue. She said they were rude and cussed at her when she asked them to stop.
3:48 p.m. — A possible structure fire was reported on Monroe Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
4:04 p.m. — Possible animal neglect was reported on South Palouse River Road.
5 p.m. — A 60-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Park Avenue.