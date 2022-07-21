MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
3:12 p.m. — Two juveniles allegedly damaged a bench in front of Hodgins Drug and Hobby on Main Street. Charges are pending.
3:46 p.m. — A brush fire was reported on the 700 block of North Jefferson Street.
3:47 p.m. — A gas line caught fire at the Best Western Plus University Inn. The hotel was evacuated. No injuries.
7:06 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a traffic collision on Blaine Street and Harold Avenue. Nobody was transported to the hospital.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:39 p.m. — Property damage was reported on Chestnut Street in Genesee.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
4:14 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.
6:30 p.m. — One person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital for mental health issues following a domestic dispute on Leland Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:01 p.m. — A theft was reported on Washington State Route 270 in Pullman.
6:45 p.m. — Deputies, fire and EMS responded to a sick person in Endicott.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
1:29 p.m. — A rape was reported on Chinook Drive.