MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
8:59 a.m. — A bicycle theft was reported on the 1300 block of Walenta Drive.
1:16 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on East Eighth and South Washington streets.
1:30 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Brent Drive.
4:10 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on West Third and South Asbury streets near Taj Grocery.
7:40 p.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported on the 900 block of Colt Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
2:57 p.m. — A stove top fire was reported on the 1000 block of Berger Road near Genesee. The homeowner and a neighbor helped extinguish the blaze.
4:11 p.m. — Items were reported stolen from a barn on the 6100 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
11:29 a.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for driving with a suspended license on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
3:26 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
4:13 p.m. — An intoxicated person was reported on the 700 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
7:56 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on South Grand Avenue and Rocky Way Drive.
Wednesday
12:01 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on Kamiaken Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:37 a.m. — Deputies received a report of threats on Draper Brown Road near Colfax.
4:46 p.m. — Cows were reported near the roadway on State Route 270.