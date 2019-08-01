MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

8:59 a.m. — A bicycle theft was reported on the 1300 block of Walenta Drive.

1:16 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on East Eighth and South Washington streets.

1:30 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Brent Drive.

4:10 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on West Third and South Asbury streets near Taj Grocery.

7:40 p.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported on the 900 block of Colt Road.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

2:57 p.m. — A stove top fire was reported on the 1000 block of Berger Road near Genesee. The homeowner and a neighbor helped extinguish the blaze.

4:11 p.m. — Items were reported stolen from a barn on the 6100 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

11:29 a.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for driving with a suspended license on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.

3:26 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

4:13 p.m. — An intoxicated person was reported on the 700 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

7:56 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on South Grand Avenue and Rocky Way Drive.

Wednesday

12:01 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on Kamiaken Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

9:37 a.m. — Deputies received a report of threats on Draper Brown Road near Colfax.

4:46 p.m. — Cows were reported near the roadway on State Route 270.

Tags

Recommended for you