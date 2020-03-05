MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
11:48 a.m. — Two allegedly forged checks were cashed at Walmart.
12:07 p.m. — An individual in Tennessee reportedly stole $6,900 from the bank account of a man on the 700 block of South Hayes Street.
2:51 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at Moscow Hide and Fur on North Polk Street Extension.
3:16 p.m. — Two counterfeit $100 bills were reported at Bed Bath and Beyond at Palouse Mall.
4:08 p.m. — A fraudulent online charge was reported on an individual’s credit card on the 800 block of North Main Street.
6:39 p.m. — A girl reportedly stole vape juice from Taj Grocery on West Third Street. Police are investigating.
7:57 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of violation of a no-contact order on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
9:25 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of disturbing the peace on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
10:27 p.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of Queen Road.
10:53 p.m. — Two internet cables were reportedly cut in the common area of an apartment complex on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8 a.m. — A moose was sighted at Eastgate Boulevard. Animal Control and Fish and Wildlife responded.
8:44 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment on Webb Street.
12:49 p.m. — An officer responded to the report of possible problems with protestors on King Drive. The officer observed no aggressive behavior.
1:55 p.m. — An unruly juvenile was reported on Kamiaken Street.
6:31 p.m. — Officers contacted a man yelling about the coronavirus at Walmart. The subject was trespassed for the night.
Wednesday
1:01 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 100 block of North Grand Avenue.
2:49 a.m. — A possible theft was reported at Adam’s Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
6:51 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on Penewawa Road.
9:42 a.m. — Deputies received a report of an alcohol offense involving juveniles in LaCrosse.