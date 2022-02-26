MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 300 block of West C Street.
8:52 a.m. — A two-vehicle accident was reported on the 1000 block of West A Street.
12:28 p.m. — Police assisted with a disorderly patient at Gritman Medical Center.
10:17 p.m. — Police heard a report of a male hitting a vehicle with a hammer on College Avenue and Railroad Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
2:07 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Riverside Hill in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
7:42 a.m. — A welfare check was provided on the 600 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
9:08 a.m. — Officers arrested a 24-year-old man for disorderly conduct on the 1000 block of Southwest Viento Drive.
12:57 p.m. — A tire was slashed on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
4:19 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 100 block of North Grand Avenue.
8:06 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.
LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Wednesday
Ronald Edwin Garcia-Medina, 30, and Jerica Alexis Marie Wilhelm, 29, both of Lapwai
Thursday
Colton Sidney Wight, 21, and Jakayla Ann Walker, 21, both of Moscow
Sentencings
Tuesday
Samuel Wright, 22, of Pullman, was convicted of frequenting and fined $397.50.
Wednesday
Bailey Clark, 21, of Potlatch, was convicted of reckless driving and sentenced to one day in jail with credit for time served.
Thursday
Joseph Knoerr, 29, of Lewiston, was convicted of petit theft and sentenced to 90 days in jail with 78 days suspended.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
7:48 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1800 block of Northeast Wilson Road.
Friday
12:52 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of underage drinking on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
4 a.m. — One person was warned for trespassing near Streit-Perham Residence Hall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
4:47 p.m. — A vehicle parked in the middle of Albion Road and Old Albion Road in Pullman.