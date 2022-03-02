MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
6:02 a.m. — A disorderly man was reported at Studio 1.
12:17 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported on Veatch and Harrison streets.
12:36 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 900 block of University Avenue.
4:29 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported at Wells Fargo Bank.
7:44 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported on the 200 block of Farm Road.
8:55 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on the 100 block of West Pullman Road.
10:19 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on Pullman and Farm roads.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:56 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Lorang Road in Genesee.
4:06 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Gold Hill Road in Princeton.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
5:53 a.m. — A car was broken into on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
10:18 a.m. — A backpack and computer were stolen from a car on the 1600 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
12:38 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 500 block of Southeast Benewah Street.
8:56 p.m. — A theft was reported at the Walmart Supercenter on Southeast Harvest Drive.
Tuesday
3:26 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an overdose on the 1500 block of Northwest Clifford Street.
WSU POLICE
Monday
12:27 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 800 block of Northeast Linden Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:02 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested on a warrant near Steptoe Avenue in Oakesdale.
4:11 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on North Howard Street in Tekoa.