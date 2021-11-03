MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
11:58 a.m. – A resident on Quail Run Drive reported a subject walked in their house and said he was looking for his parents’ house.
1:39 p.m. – A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of Baker Street.
5:41 p.m. – A kitchen fire was reported on the 900 block of Orchard Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8:17 a.m. – A chimney fire was reported on Third Avenue in Bovill.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
12:05 p.m. – An assault was reported on the 100 block of Northwest State Street.
10:07 p.m. – A suspicious person was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
10:09 p.m. – Officers arrested a 31-year-old man for alleged fourth-degree assault on the 600 block of South Grand Avenue.
Tuesday
2:55 a.m. – A loud explosion was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive. Officers responded and found it to be fireworks.
WSU POLICE
Monday
9:42 a.m. – An unconscious person was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
3:59 p.m. – A welfare check was requested for the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
6:47 p.m. – Suspicious activity was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
3:05 p.m. – Trespassing was reported on South Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
10:31 p.m. – A 41-year-old woman was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault on State Route 194 in Pullman.