MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

11:58 a.m. – A resident on Quail Run Drive reported a subject walked in their house and said he was looking for his parents’ house.

1:39 p.m. – A domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of Baker Street.

5:41 p.m. – A kitchen fire was reported on the 900 block of Orchard Avenue.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

8:17 a.m. – A chimney fire was reported on Third Avenue in Bovill.

​​PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

12:05 p.m. – An assault was reported on the 100 block of Northwest State Street.

10:07 p.m. – A suspicious person was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Brandi Way.

10:09 p.m. – Officers arrested a 31-year-old man for alleged fourth-degree assault on the 600 block of South Grand Avenue.

Tuesday

2:55 a.m. – A loud explosion was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive. Officers responded and found it to be fireworks.

WSU POLICE

Monday

9:42 a.m. – An unconscious person was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

3:59 p.m. – A welfare check was requested for the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

6:47 p.m. – Suspicious activity was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

3:05 p.m. – Trespassing was reported on South Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.

10:31 p.m. – A 41-year-old woman was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault on State Route 194 in Pullman.

