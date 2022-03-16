MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

9:29 a.m. — The back window of a vehicle was shattered on the 300 block of East D Street.

10:05 a.m. — Four tires were found flat on a vehicle on the 800 block of Courtney Street.

10:24 a.m. — A business on Rodeo Drive was egged overnight.

12:46 p.m. — Signs were vandalized on the 800 block of Troy Road.

1:12 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported at Gritman Medical Center.

1:47 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 300 block of South Asbury Street.

5:46 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Pine Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

12:21 a.m. — A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Styner Avenue in Moscow for failure to show insurance.

PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

5:38 a.m. — Trespassing was reported at Holiday Inn.

9:14 a.m. — A patient reported unconscious was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital from Providence Court.

8:17 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported at Zeppoz.

Tuesday

12:41 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

8:08 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in LaCrosse.

Tags

Recommended for you