MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
9:29 a.m. — The back window of a vehicle was shattered on the 300 block of East D Street.
10:05 a.m. — Four tires were found flat on a vehicle on the 800 block of Courtney Street.
10:24 a.m. — A business on Rodeo Drive was egged overnight.
12:46 p.m. — Signs were vandalized on the 800 block of Troy Road.
1:12 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported at Gritman Medical Center.
1:47 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 300 block of South Asbury Street.
5:46 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Pine Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:21 a.m. — A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Styner Avenue in Moscow for failure to show insurance.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
5:38 a.m. — Trespassing was reported at Holiday Inn.
9:14 a.m. — A patient reported unconscious was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital from Providence Court.
8:17 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported at Zeppoz.
Tuesday
12:41 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8:08 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in LaCrosse.