MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
1:33 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on North Blaine and East B streets.
1:49 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana and another 18-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of frequenting a place where a drug is used on West A Street.
3:53 p.m. — An apartment was reportedly egged on the 400 block of Lewis Street.
4:42 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1000 block of Paradise Creek Street.
6:57 p.m. — A woman reportedly accidentally left $1,550 of financial aid money in an envelope at a Buffalo Wild Wings bathroom. It was allegedly gone when she returned to retrieve it.
11:28 p.m. — A 77-year-old man was taken to Gritman Medical Center for stitches after a dog allegedly bit him on his forearm on the 400 block of South Roosevelt Street. The dog was impounded at the Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
2:36 a.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported at mile marker 340 on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
7:26 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Riley Road near Kendrick.
4:50 p.m. — A 16-year-old boy was taken to Gritman Medical Center after he reportedly failed to negotiate a corner in an all-terrain vehicle and struck a large rock in a driveway on the 1000 block of Guernsey Cutoff Road near Potlatch.
5:17 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of First Avenue in Juliaetta.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
7:35 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Campus Street.
8:59 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
10:04 a.m. — EMS responded to a report of possible self-harm on Maple Street.
10:54 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 500 block of Northwest Greyhound Way.
12:17 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 900 block of East Main Street.
2:50 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Summit Court.
Wednesday
1:04 a.m. — EMS responded to an unconscious person at Adams Mall.
1:55 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Tuesday
11:36 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Campus Street in Pullman.