LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Kelby Joe Glessner, 26, and Alisa Marie Olson, 24, both of Troy
Wednesday
Rodolfo Arevalo, 38, and Nicole Marie Humphreys, 40, both of Pullman
Zachary William Leggett, 27, and Kayleigh Allison Carranza, 27, both of Pullman
Thursday
David Allan Gregory, 45, and Christina Irene Albrigo, 41, both of Genesee
Divorces
Monday
Guy Seth Wells and Lindy Wells
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Sept. 23
Yessica Guadalupe Vazquez, 23, and Aylin Alejandra Lopez, 22, both of Pullman
Mohammadi Barakatullah, 26, and Rezaey Mahvash, 29, both of Pullman
Monday
Jimenez Francisco Javier Perez, 25, Lillian Rose Hopkins, 25, both of Spokane
Tuesday
Jerome Ugene Pitts, 29, Allison Renee Lynch, 35, both of Colfax
Thursday
Robert Alan Brooks, 50, and Debora Jo Anne Mitzimberg, 53, both of Palouse
Divorces
Sept. 20
Joleen Sheridan and Aaron Sheridan
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:15 p.m. — A tire was slashed on Fifth and Main streets.
1:27 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 600 block of West Third Street.
6:49 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an unconscious woman on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.
11:02 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on the 400 block of North Almon Street.
Friday
12:04 a.m. — Harassment and stalking was reported on the 300 block of West C Street.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
9:18 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1400 block of Bishop Boulevard.
12:17 p.m. — Theft of alcohol was reported on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.
1:13 p.m. — A vehicle vs. bicycle crash was reported on the 1500 block of Merman Drive.
1:39 p.m. — A 43-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault and possession of stolen property on Bill Chipman Palouse Trail.
7:27 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of Stadium Way.
7:30 p.m. — Officers responded to a person trying to use a fake ID to purchase alcohol on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
10:02 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 100 block of Terre View Drive.
A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Valley Road overnight.
A 31-year-old woman was arrested for alleged fourth-degree assault on the 1600 block of Wheatland Drive overnight.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
8:36 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 900 block of College Avenue.
10:31 a.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
8:46 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.
Malicious mischief was reported on the 1400 block of Stadium Way overnight.
Police responded to malicious mischief on the 1300 block of Cougar Way overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
2:24 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Farmington Road in Farmington.
12:15 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Green Spot Road in LaCrosse.
12:25 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on U.S. Highway 95 in Colfax.
1:50 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Johnson Road in Pullman.
5:02 p.m. — A 35-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving with a suspended license on U.S. Highway 95.
10:30 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Pullman Airport Road in Pullman.