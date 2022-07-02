LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Marriages

Friday

Travis Edward Chalmers, 39, and Christiana Star Foiles, 39, both of Colton

Ryan Joel Bailey, 27, and Rachel Ann Brooker, 30, both of Deary

Monday

Michael Anthony Scnider, 32, and Bailee Marie Olmstead, 28, both of Genesee

Jerry Leroy Robinson, 69, and Jana Elaine Franstad, 68, both of Moscow

Evan Michael Jones, 30, and Whitney Ann Thiel, 31, both of Moscow

Bryce Andrew Decker, 26, and Kylie May Zimmer, 24, both of Moscow

Tuesday

Nicholas Michael Reisenauer, 25, of Colton, and Sarah Joann Stevenson, 21, of Moscow

Simeon David Elonen, 21 and Hannah Rae Mathews, 19, both of Moscow

Evan Douthit Kawula, 33, and Margaret Sloan Gildner, 28, both of Moscow

Isaac Joseph Hanson, 22, of Coeur d’Alene, and Maria Manuela Palmer, 20, of Moscow

William James Warfel, 36, and Becky danielle Garrison, 34, both of Moscow

John Kevin Ewing, 62, and Janet Elaine Ewing, 60

Wednesday

Johnathon Bryce, 30, and Kaitlynn Pige Schaible, 30, both of Palouse

Matthew Anthony Farkas, 22, and Marie Elizabeth Hauger, 22, both of Moscow

Thursday

Christian Daniel Dooley, 31, and Kari Alayna Hunsaker, 24, both of Moscow

Donald Eugene Gustin Jr., 42, Jacquelin Leigh McArthur, 35, both of Moscow

Divorces

Deanna Marie Orr and Kiel Michael Wesley

David Fortine and Ashley Velvet Montgomery-Fortine

Quinten Storm Crouch and Cindy Marie Sarbacher

Naomi Willow Ammen and Denver Ross D’Mello

WHITMAN COUNTY

Marriages

Monday

Emily Marie Speed, 24, of Moses Lake and Nicole Morgan Snyder, 22, of Pullman

Tuesday

Clark Gene Hellesto, 23, of Colton, and Rebekah Ann Lumkes, 27, of Pullman

Parker Byrne Ruehl, 26, and Santana Jean Martensen, 25, both of Pullman

Thursday

Brett Marlin Moser, 26, of Moses Lake and Alexa Mae Lindgren, 26, of Oakesdale

Divorces

Marisa Louise Naylor and Kevin Joseph Naylor

Douglas Laverne Robinson and Tara Chantal Robinson

Nicole Larae Wells and Curtis James Wells

John Leon Clary and Laura Chanel Clary

Carly Breanne Ferrel and Timothy Rand Warner

Amy Brook Ripley and Christopher Michael Ripley

Eugene Michael McDonald and Angela Marie McDonald

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

8:37 a.m. — One man was arrested on a drug charge at Studio 1 Hotel.

3:03 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision involving a street sweeper was reported on the 500 block of North Blaine Street.

8:03 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 400 block of North Van Buren Street.

9:20 p.m. — Police arrested a man for suspicion of drug possession on the 200 block of North Washington Street.

Friday

3:07 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a female who was harassed by a male at John’s Alley.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

6:26 a.m. — A vehicle collision was reported at Moose Creek in Bovill.

12:41 p.m. — Theft was reported on Main Street in Kendrick.

3:16 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on First Avenue.

3:55 p.m. — Property damage was reported on Walnut Street in Genesee.

Lapwai man convicted of assault with dangerous weapon

PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

7:58 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1100 block of Northeast Juniper Way.

1:30 p.m. — A DoorDash employee slipped and fell on a wet surface while picking up food at a restaurant on the 100 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

2:35 p.m. — An officer responded to a vehicle prowl on the 1600 block of Northeast Upper Drive.

10:38 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1900 block of Northwest Valhalla Drive.

WSU POLICE

Thursday

10:02 a.m. — An elevator malfunctioned on the 1400 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

1:47 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

10:20 p.m. — An officer escorted a resident home near the 2000 block of Northeast Wilson Road.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

2:03 p.m. — A 44-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of assault on State Route 23 in Steptoe.

5:39 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on State Route 26 and Rock Springs Road in Lacrosse.

