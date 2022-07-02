LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Marriages
Friday
Travis Edward Chalmers, 39, and Christiana Star Foiles, 39, both of Colton
Ryan Joel Bailey, 27, and Rachel Ann Brooker, 30, both of Deary
Monday
Michael Anthony Scnider, 32, and Bailee Marie Olmstead, 28, both of Genesee
Jerry Leroy Robinson, 69, and Jana Elaine Franstad, 68, both of Moscow
Evan Michael Jones, 30, and Whitney Ann Thiel, 31, both of Moscow
Bryce Andrew Decker, 26, and Kylie May Zimmer, 24, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Nicholas Michael Reisenauer, 25, of Colton, and Sarah Joann Stevenson, 21, of Moscow
Simeon David Elonen, 21 and Hannah Rae Mathews, 19, both of Moscow
Evan Douthit Kawula, 33, and Margaret Sloan Gildner, 28, both of Moscow
Isaac Joseph Hanson, 22, of Coeur d’Alene, and Maria Manuela Palmer, 20, of Moscow
William James Warfel, 36, and Becky danielle Garrison, 34, both of Moscow
John Kevin Ewing, 62, and Janet Elaine Ewing, 60
Wednesday
Johnathon Bryce, 30, and Kaitlynn Pige Schaible, 30, both of Palouse
Matthew Anthony Farkas, 22, and Marie Elizabeth Hauger, 22, both of Moscow
Thursday
Christian Daniel Dooley, 31, and Kari Alayna Hunsaker, 24, both of Moscow
Donald Eugene Gustin Jr., 42, Jacquelin Leigh McArthur, 35, both of Moscow
Divorces
Deanna Marie Orr and Kiel Michael Wesley
David Fortine and Ashley Velvet Montgomery-Fortine
Quinten Storm Crouch and Cindy Marie Sarbacher
Naomi Willow Ammen and Denver Ross D’Mello
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Emily Marie Speed, 24, of Moses Lake and Nicole Morgan Snyder, 22, of Pullman
Tuesday
Clark Gene Hellesto, 23, of Colton, and Rebekah Ann Lumkes, 27, of Pullman
Parker Byrne Ruehl, 26, and Santana Jean Martensen, 25, both of Pullman
Thursday
Brett Marlin Moser, 26, of Moses Lake and Alexa Mae Lindgren, 26, of Oakesdale
Divorces
Marisa Louise Naylor and Kevin Joseph Naylor
Douglas Laverne Robinson and Tara Chantal Robinson
Nicole Larae Wells and Curtis James Wells
John Leon Clary and Laura Chanel Clary
Carly Breanne Ferrel and Timothy Rand Warner
Amy Brook Ripley and Christopher Michael Ripley
Eugene Michael McDonald and Angela Marie McDonald
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:37 a.m. — One man was arrested on a drug charge at Studio 1 Hotel.
3:03 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision involving a street sweeper was reported on the 500 block of North Blaine Street.
8:03 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 400 block of North Van Buren Street.
9:20 p.m. — Police arrested a man for suspicion of drug possession on the 200 block of North Washington Street.
Friday
3:07 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a female who was harassed by a male at John’s Alley.
Thursday
6:26 a.m. — A vehicle collision was reported at Moose Creek in Bovill.
12:41 p.m. — Theft was reported on Main Street in Kendrick.
3:16 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on First Avenue.
3:55 p.m. — Property damage was reported on Walnut Street in Genesee.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
7:58 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1100 block of Northeast Juniper Way.
1:30 p.m. — A DoorDash employee slipped and fell on a wet surface while picking up food at a restaurant on the 100 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
2:35 p.m. — An officer responded to a vehicle prowl on the 1600 block of Northeast Upper Drive.
10:38 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1900 block of Northwest Valhalla Drive.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
10:02 a.m. — An elevator malfunctioned on the 1400 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
1:47 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
10:20 p.m. — An officer escorted a resident home near the 2000 block of Northeast Wilson Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
2:03 p.m. — A 44-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of assault on State Route 23 in Steptoe.
5:39 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on State Route 26 and Rock Springs Road in Lacrosse.