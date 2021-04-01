PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
7:17 a.m. — Police responded to a physical altercation between two people on West Main Street.
7:24 a.m. — A disorderly subject was reported on Kamiaken Street.
9:25 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was reported on Sunset Drive.
4:43 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an attempted suicide reported on East Main Street.
7:25 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Larry Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
3:57 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a person behaving oddly on Ramsey Street in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
4:03 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reportedly left running with no one inside at an address on West Pullman Road.
10:14 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 800 block of North Main Street.
10:28 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 100 block of South Asbury Street.
12:38 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 900 block of Travois Way.
1:59 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 100 block of East Morton Street.
2:11 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 900 block of Travois Way.
3:32 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.
5:03 p.m. — Police received a report of a possible controlled substance problem on the 100 block of Baker Street.
7:20 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1100 block of West A Street.
7:31 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported at an address on North Main Street.
8:21 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1400 block of Chinook Street.
10:03 p.m. — Theft was reported at an address on West Third Street.
10:24 p.m. — A lit cigarette reportedly caused a bed to catch fire on the 100 block of East Fourth Street. The fire was extinguished before emergency personnel arrived.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
7:48 a.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of reckless driving and failure to show proof of insurance on State Highway 99 near Troy.
10:20 a.m — A welfare check was requested for the 900 block of East Main Street in Moscow.
11:24 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
8:39 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 800 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.