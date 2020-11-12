WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
10:20 a.m. — A non-injury vehicle rollover was reported on Albion Road and State Route 195 in Colfax.
10:42 a.m. — Political signs were reported stolen on Johnson Road in Colton.
12:40 p.m. — A person in Farmington was taken by Life Flight to a Spokane hospital after they trapped their fingers in an auger.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
6:50 a.m. — A non-injury collision was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
9:09 a.m. — A non-injury collision was reported on State Route 270.
9:10 a.m. — A non-injury collision was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
12:57 a.m. — A non-injury collision was reported on Stadium Way.
5:37 p.m. — A non-injury collision was reported on Thatuna Street.
9 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a dog possibly being abused on Turner Drive. Police learned the owners were giving the dog a bath and the dog was healthy and happy.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:48 a.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on the 3800 block of Moscow Mountain Road near Moscow.
3:08 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 3 and Hodgson Road near Deary.
Five vehicle slide-offs were reported.