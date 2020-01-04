LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Dec. 27
Kasey Clark, 32, of Spokane, and Josie Walters-Egger, 25, of Deary
Monday
Levi Weldy, 22, and Mallorie Kilborn, 29, both of Princeton
Gerald Burns II, 29, and Aisha Hughey, 24, both of Genesee
Tuesday
Kade Bice, 25, and Kerri Brown, 23, both of Moscow
Caleb Parks, 25, and Keisha Ensey, 21, both of Pullman
Thursday
Brant Bowen, 45, and Danielle Bowen, 40, both of Moscow
Divorces
Monday
Christopher Grove and Kendra Grove
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
9:04 a.m. — A 43-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
1:59 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at the Idaho State Liquor Store on Troy Road
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
5:10 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported at mile marker 331 on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
9:07 a.m. — Police responded to a report of possible firearms being donated to Palouse Treasures Thrift Store but determined they were air gun replicas.
11:02 a.m. — Police responded to a possible court order violation on the 400 block of Stadium Way.
1:57 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested on Bleasner Drive for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence following an incident in which he allegedly stepped on a woman’s hand causing minor injuries.
3:24 p.m. — A 25-year-old Pullman man was arrested on Opal Street for suspicion of second-degree assault domestic violence after allegedly threatening his roommate with a knife.
5:31 p.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on Lamont Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
3:40 p.m. — A driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Steptoe Street in Colton.
4:14 p.m. — A driver was cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on U.S. Highway 195 and Scholz Road.