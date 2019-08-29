MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
2:36 a.m. — A house was reportedly egged on the 800 block of Fairview Drive.
2:49 a.m. — Two people reportedly entered a woman’s vehicle on the 300 block of North Howard Street and the two fled on foot when the woman yelled at them. Police were unable to locate the suspects.
2:59 a.m. — A set of keys were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on Cherry and West C Streets. Pry marks were also discovered on the driver’s door.
7:30 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Styner Avenue and Hawthorne Drive.
9:15 a.m. — Marijuana and marijuana pipes were seized from a residence on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
10:25 a.m. — A dog on the 600 block of Britton Lane reportedly bit a 3-year-old boy on his leg, causing a puncture wound, and then bit the boy’s 12-year-old sister on her finger after she tried pushing the dog away from her brother. The children’s mother took them to QuickCARE for treatment.
10:47 a.m. — A 28-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia on the 500 block of South Almon Street.
11:32 a.m. — A 47-year-old man was cited for suspicion of an open container on Troy Road and South Jefferson Street.
11:57 a.m. — Two sets of keys were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 700 block of Residence Street.
1:09 p.m. — A bag of possibly illegal mushrooms were reportedly left in a Motel 6 room on the 100 block of Baker Street.
4:24 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was cited for suspicion of inattentive driving and with an expired driver’s license after he reportedly rear-ended another vehicle on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road. A female passenger in the vehicle that was rear-ended reported having neck and back pain.
11:02 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of King Road.
11:50 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of North Lilly Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:26 a.m. — A 47-year-old Troy woman was taken to Gritman Medical Center after she reportedly drove into a ditch on State Highway 8 near Mill Road east of Moscow. The vehicle sustained significant damage.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
11:44 a.m. — A possible theft of garbage services was reported at the 1100 block of Southeast Latah Street.
12:03 p.m. — Police responded to a subject allegedly making threats on the 1800 block of Southeast Fairmount Road.
12:20 p.m. — Police responded to a subject allegedly making threats on the 300 block of Northeast Maple Street.
12:58 p.m. — Pullman Fire Department and Whitman County Fire District 12 responded to a small grass fire near the 700 block of Northeast Oak Street. No structures were damaged.
2:20 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on the 1200 block of Northeast Valley Road.
3:04 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
4 p.m. — Evolve on Main reported electronic items had gone missing from its commons area over the summer.
6:13 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Terre View Drive and Dillon Street.
6:20 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 600 block of Southwest Mies Street.
6:25 p.m. — Police responded to a subject allegedly jumping on a vehicle on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
7:06 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1000 block of Northeast B Street.
Wednesday
12:40 a.m. — Police gave an intoxicated man a courtesy ride home from Michigan Street.
2:03 a.m. — A man reported an assault at Stubblefields after a woman allegedly smashed her drink glass into his, allegedly leaving a cut on his hand.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
4:45 p.m. — A possible theft was reported at Sloan Hall.