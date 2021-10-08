MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
7:01 a.m. — Items were reported stolen from a work trailer on the 2600 block of South Main Street.
11:11 a.m. — Harassment was reported on Fifth and Main streets.
12:03 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 700 block of South Main Street.
1 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 900 block of North Almon Street.
1:03 p.m. — Police responded to a vehicle accident on B and Hayes streets. EMS arrived but nobody was transported to the hospital.
11:57 p.m. — A male reportedly walked up to a female’s vehicle on Third and Jackson streets and tried to get into her car. Her door was locked and she drove off.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:43 a.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Michael Drive in Troy.
4:13 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Fir Street in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
6:52 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity on the 1000 block of Northwest Nye Street.
9:54 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on Southeast Bleasner Drive.
1:23 p.m. — Officers conducted a welfare check on the 1600 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
2:12 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of burglary at Glendimer Apartments.
3:30 p.m. — Police responded to an alleged assault on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive. An investigation is ongoing.
8:14 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1300 block of Northwest Haven Circle.
11:02 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a man wearing a holstered gun on the 1100 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
Thursday
1:18 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
2:57 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 900 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.
8:54 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for driving a vehicle after consuming alcohol on the 1700 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
Thursday
1:39 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:27 a.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested on a warrant near State Route 128 in Clarkston.
8:22 a.m. — A deputy responded to a report of a person riding on the hood of a car on East State Street in St. John.
6:37 p.m. — Individuals racing dirt bikes in the roadway were reported on Southwest Ash Street in Malden.