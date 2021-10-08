MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

7:01 a.m. — Items were reported stolen from a work trailer on the 2600 block of South Main Street.

11:11 a.m. — Harassment was reported on Fifth and Main streets.

12:03 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 700 block of South Main Street.

1 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 900 block of North Almon Street.

1:03 p.m. — Police responded to a vehicle accident on B and Hayes streets. EMS arrived but nobody was transported to the hospital.

11:57 p.m. — A male reportedly walked up to a female’s vehicle on Third and Jackson streets and tried to get into her car. Her door was locked and she drove off.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

10:43 a.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Michael Drive in Troy.

4:13 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Fir Street in Potlatch.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

6:52 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity on the 1000 block of Northwest Nye Street.

9:54 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on Southeast Bleasner Drive.

1:23 p.m. — Officers conducted a welfare check on the 1600 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.

2:12 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of burglary at Glendimer Apartments.

3:30 p.m. — Police responded to an alleged assault on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive. An investigation is ongoing.

8:14 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1300 block of Northwest Haven Circle.

11:02 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a man wearing a holstered gun on the 1100 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

Thursday

1:18 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

2:57 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 900 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.

8:54 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for driving a vehicle after consuming alcohol on the 1700 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

Thursday

1:39 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

12:27 a.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested on a warrant near State Route 128 in Clarkston.

8:22 a.m. — A deputy responded to a report of a person riding on the hood of a car on East State Street in St. John.

6:37 p.m. — Individuals racing dirt bikes in the roadway were reported on Southwest Ash Street in Malden.

