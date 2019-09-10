MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
1:39 a.m. — A 42-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of domestic battery on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
7:07 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Mad Greek on South Main Street.
8:31 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of reckless driving after allegedly rear-ending her 26-year-old male roommate on White Avenue near Les Schwab Tire Center.
10:10 a.m. — The Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road turned two alleged fake IDs into police.
1:21 p.m. — A man reported a driver tailgating and honking at him from Walmart to the south couplet. Police are investigating.
2:06 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of inattentive driving near McDonald’s on West Pullman Road after a three-vehicle, noninjury traffic accident.
4:34 p.m. — A woman reportedly presented a fake ID at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road. She reportedly fled before officers arrived.
5:52 p.m. — A 32-year-old woman who was trespassed from Tri-State Outfitters was cited for suspicion of trespassing and issued a new trespass notice.
5:54 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported near Panda Express on West Pullman Road.
9:09 p.m. — A 17-year-old male was cited for suspicion of minor in consumption of alcohol at a Moscow High School football game at Moscow Middle School.
9:59 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 600 block of North Almon Street.
10:32 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1700 block of North Polk Street Extension.
Saturday
12:03 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.
12:14 a.m. — A male bicyclist was reportedly riding at a high speed down the hill on East A Street, hit a curb where the street ends by the Corner Club and crashed. He was reportedly unconscious initially but regained consciousness and taken to Gritman Medical Center.
1:06 a.m. — A 17-year-old male was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol near the Bruce M. Pitman Center.
1:07 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana at the Wallace Residence Center.
3:48 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at East City Park.
6:13 p.m. — A male on the 300 block of South Asbury Street reportedly grabbed his girlfriend by the back and pulled her to the ground. The male is expected to be cited for domestic battery.
10:31 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor in consumption of alcohol and warned for presenting a fake ID on the 400 block of West Third Street.
11:29 p.m. — An allegedly intoxicated female who was lying in a yard outside her apartment on the 200 block of East Southview Avenue was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
Sunday
1:34 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of West A Street.
1:52 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of West A Street.
2:02 a.m. — A 34-year-old man was cited for suspicion of sexual battery after allegedly grabbing two women’s breasts at John’s Alley.
2:44 a.m. — A member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity reportedly threw eggs at the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity house on the University of Idaho campus. One person was allegedly hit in the elbow and another in the head with an egg. The man was not charged.
3:43 a.m. — A noise complaint was made at the Identity apartment complex on South Main Street.
1:19 p.m. — A 42-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of petit theft and trespassed from Spence Hardware and Supply after she allegedly stole a sweatshirt from the store.
2:29 p.m. — Two motorcyclists riding adjacent to each other on South Blaine Street near Eastside Marketplace reportedly crashed. Neither was taken to the hospital.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:08 p.m. — A driver’s license was reported stolen from Mineral Mountain Rest Area on the 6200 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
Saturday
12:38 p.m. — Gunshots were reported on Main Street in Deary but deputies were unable to locate the source of the sounds.
1:24 p.m. — A female bicyclist reportedly crashed down an embankment after failing to negotiate a curve on the Latah Trail east of Moscow. She was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
3:37 p.m. — Deary volunteer firefighters extinguished a field fire on East and Mahon roads near Deary. It is unknown what caused the fire.
10:16 p.m. — Gunshots were reported on Rock Creek Road outside Potlatch but deputies were unable to locate the source of the sounds.
11:01 p.m. — A physical dispute was reported on the 100 block of North Main Street in Troy. Deputies are investigating.
Sunday
12:22 p.m. — A camper was reportedly broken into while parked at J-K Mini Storage near Juliaetta. Two televisions were reported stolen from the camper.
2:38 p.m. — A residence was reportedly broken into and items were stolen on the 1300 block of Four Mile Road near Viola.
3:19 p.m. — A camper was reportedly broken into and items were stolen at J-K Mini Storage near Juliaetta.
6:03 p.m. — A 57-year-old Kendrick man was arrested for suspicion of obstructing or resisting an officer on the 400 block of Water Street in Juliaetta.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
5:54 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Meyer Drive.
6:41 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 700 block of Northwest Guy Street.
7 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
9:20 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a tree forced out of the ground on the 400 block of Northeast Oak Street.
9:40 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check at Safeway and determined the subject was fine.
Saturday
1:08 a.m. — A road sign was reported stolen on the 300 block of Northwest Harrison Street.
1:13 a.m. — Fire and EMS responded to an illness call on Monroe Street.
1:34 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession and making false statements on the 800 block of Northeast Monroe Street.
2:01 a.m. — Police responded to a dispute over a broken phone on the 800 block of Northeast Monroe Street.
7:35 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Thomas Street and determined the subject was fine.
11:07 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
11:32 a.m. — One subject was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a medical call on Riverview Street and Lentil Lane.
Sunday
12:29 a.m. — Police arrested a 27-year-old man for suspicion of fourth-degree assault after allegedly taking another man to the ground in an unprovoked altercation at Stubblefield’s.
9:28 a.m. — A man was transported to PRH after his bike collided with a vehicle at the Quality Inn. The man suffered a cut on his forehead, a bloody nose and bruised shin.
7:51 p.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and third-degree and second-degree theft on the 800 block of Northeast Providence Court.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
4:38 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on B Street in Albion.
10:48 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Main Street in Colfax.
Saturday
1:49 a.m. — A woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Merman and Terre View drives.
7:46 p.m. — A woman was arrested for suspicion of malicious mischief and violation of a protection order on Main Street in Colfax.
Sunday
3:17 a.m. — Police responded to an unattended death on Pullman Airport Road.
4:32 p.m. — A woman was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Cedar Street in Colfax.
9:44 p.m. — A subject was transported to the hospital from Thorn Street in Colfax following a report of possible self-harm.
WSU POLICE
Saturday
2 p.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old man for suspicion of minor in possession on Northeast Student Plaza.
4:50 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Stadium Way and Nevada Street.
Sunday
12:47 p.m. — Police responded to a medical call at Streit Hall.