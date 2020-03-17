PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:29 a.m. — An injured goat was reported at Sunnyside Park.
10:32 a.m. — A theft was reported at Colorado Street.
4:28 p.m. — A 36-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of harassment after allegedly threatening to damage a neighbor’s vehicle on Larry Street.
4:59 p.m. — A possible assault was reported at the Martonick Law office after the owner was accused of allegedly pushing someone.
11:57 p.m. — A possible theft was reported at Village Centre Cinemas.
Saturday
2:14 a.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of second-degree burglary and malicious mischief after allegedly breaking into a residence on High Street.
1:51 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree domestic violence on Hillside Drive.
11:26 p.m. — A 33-year-old driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
Sunday
4:36 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault, first-degree burglary and fourth-degree malicious mischief after allegedly being violent with his roommate and breaking down his roommate’s door on Maryland Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Friday
4:25 p.m. — A medical call was reported on Brayton Road.
Saturday
10:27 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on D Street in Albion.
6:30 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Main Street in Colfax.
8:13 p.m. — A 33-year-old Lapwai man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on State Route 195.
Sunday
2:14 p.m. — A 48-year-old woman was arrested in Oakesdale on a warrant.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
6:50 a.m. — A 50-year-old man was cited for suspicion of petit theft and trespassed from Rosauers after allegedly stealing alcohol from the store and drinking it outside the store.
3:06 p.m. — A male high school student trespassed from Moscow Middle School reportedly entered the school grounds.
Saturday
9:55 a.m. — A rock was reportedly thrown through the window of Moscow Tattoo Company on West Sixth Street. Police are investigating two suspects.
10:53 a.m. — Someone reportedly sent an email to employees at Latah Realty on East Third Street pretending to be the owner of the company.
12:17 p.m. — Two packages were reportedly stolen from the 700 block of North Lincoln Street.
2:17 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at the Moscow Police Department.
Sunday
2:07 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of aggravated assault after allegedly pointing a pistol at a 20-year-old man during an argument with the man on the 600 block of North Almon Street.
5:12 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1000 block of South Harrison Street.
Monday
1:40 a.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested on warrants on South Main and East Fifth streets.
6:43 a.m. — Multiple items were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 900 block of North Jefferson Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
10:44 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Troy City Park in Troy.
Sunday
9:39 a.m. — A possible theft was reported on the 5000 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Viola.