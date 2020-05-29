PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
11:33 a.m. — Police respondent to a physical dispute between a postal service employee and a resident on Williams Drive.
5:52 p.m. — A subject was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital from Ann Street following a welfare check.
8:46 p.m. — A threat of self-harm was reported on Cityview Street.
Thursday
2:08 a.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on the 200 block of South Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:37 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported at Albion Cemetery.
8:36 p.m. — A possible sex offense was reported in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
11:23 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 100 block of West Seventh Street.
1:07 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on West Pullman Road.
1:28 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of South Adams Street and East Third Street.
1:46 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 300 block of Baker Street.
2:11 p.m. — A new gate near a nature preserve on East D Street was reportedly torn down.
3:35 p.m. — A Suspicious person was reported on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
3:52 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 300 block of Styner Avenue.
5:19 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1300 block of Linda Lane.
7:47 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
8:19 p.m. — A downed powerline was reported near the corner of East Sixth and South Garfield streets after it was struck by a vehicle.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:27 a.m. — Deputies received a medical call on the 1600 block of Mill Road in Moscow.
8:20 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 100 block of Railroad Avenue in Bovill.
1:16 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on State Highway 3 near Kendrick.
5:19 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 800 block of Railroad Street in Kendrick.