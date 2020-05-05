PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:47 a.m. — A possible jewelry theft was reported on Hill Street.
2:05 p.m. — A broken window was reported on Harvey Road.
4:46 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a medical call involving chest pain on South Grand Avenue and Crestview Street.
5:04 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Terre View Drive but the instigator was gone when police arrived.
5:24 p.m. — A customer allegedly threw a gallon jug of water at a cashier at Safeway.
8:22 p.m. — People were warned for gathering on Colorado Street.
Saturday
1:23 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Stadium Way.
1:49 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Stadium Way,
8:57 p.m. — A 49-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft and making false statements to police on Nye Street.
11:43 p.m. — Police heard a report that someone was screaming they were going to overdose on medication on Nye Street.
Sunday
5:09 p.m. — A Walmart employee was alleged to have been stealing from the store.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
10:40 a.m. — Two juveniles were taken to Pullman Regional Hospital without life-threatening injuries following a rollover car crash on a farming access road north of Pullman.
Saturday
8:02 p.m. — A person was taken to the hospital from Tekoa in protective custody following a threat of self-harm.
Sunday
7:39 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Wawawai Road.
4:24 p.m. — A man arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license at Safeway in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
2:46 a.m. — A dead coyote was reportedly found on the Pullman-Moscow Highway just over the state line in Washington.
7:59 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of South Blaine Street.
11:01 p.m. — A male was trespassed from Tri-State Outfitters on West Pullman Road.
7:24 p.m. — An allegedly intoxicated man on the 1200 block of South Main Street was taken to Gritman Medical Center for detoxification.
Saturday
2:28 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Railroad Street.
10:51 a.m. — A man was reportedly walking near Gritman Medical Center with a bottle of wine and was warned by police for an alleged open container of alcohol.
12:58 p.m. — A man reported a gun was possibly stolen from his vehicle on the 2300 block of White Avenue.
1:36 p.m. — Two men, 25 and 19, were arrested at the Super 8 Motel on Peterson Drive for suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false information to law enforcement and willful concealment. The 25-year-old was also arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
2:03 p.m. — An individual was taken to Gritman Medical Center after a vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
3:43 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1200 block of East Fifth Street.
7:21 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
Sunday
10:14 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of Lewis Street.
12:40 p.m. — A woman on the 700 block of North Main Street reportedly sent $1,400 in eBay gift cards for a truck in Virginia but it turned out to be a scam.
2:10 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 700 block of North Main Street.
2:44 p.m. — Two men, 40 and 20, were cited for suspicion of willful concealment at Walmart. The 20-year-old was also cited for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:10 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen on the 400 block of East Sixth Street but later recovered.
4:03 p.m. — A guitar and amplifier were possibly stolen on the 600 block of Campus Drive.
5:18 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at Dutch Brothers on North Main Street.
7:08 p.m. — A 45-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of DUI after a rear-end collision on East Public Avenue and North Cleveland Street. There were no injuries.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
4:48 p.m. — A dirt bike was reportedly stolen on the 500 block of Main Street in Deary and then recovered.
4:55 p.m. — A dog reportedly bit a child on the 2600 block of Wildrose Drive in Moscow. The child went to the hospital with unknown injuries.
6:39 p.m. — A 59-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 1000 block of Pine Crest Road near Moscow.
Saturday
4:54 p.m. — A brush/grass fire was reported on the 1700 block of Rock Creek Road near Potlatch.
5:10 p.m. — A brush/grass fire was reported on the 1300 block of State Highway 6 near Potlatch.