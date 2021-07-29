​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

5:16 a.m. — A physical altercation was reported between a man and woman on the 100 block of East Fourth Street. Neither party wanted to provide information and no one was charged.

10:39 a.m. — A vehicle was reportedly egged on the 1500 block of East B Street.

2:53 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

1:54 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1100 block of Idler’s Rest Road near Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

8:24 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Bypass Drive.

12:13 p.m. — Police located a stolen vehicle on Park Street.

5:30 p.m. — Police heard a report of juveniles stealing packages on Bypass Drive.

8:43 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a suicidal person on South Grand Avenue.

WHITMAN COUNTY

Tuesday

6:03 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested for a Spokane County warrant on Whelan Road in Pullman.

11:50 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Main Street in Colfax.

