MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
5:16 a.m. — A physical altercation was reported between a man and woman on the 100 block of East Fourth Street. Neither party wanted to provide information and no one was charged.
10:39 a.m. — A vehicle was reportedly egged on the 1500 block of East B Street.
2:53 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:54 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1100 block of Idler’s Rest Road near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:24 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Bypass Drive.
12:13 p.m. — Police located a stolen vehicle on Park Street.
5:30 p.m. — Police heard a report of juveniles stealing packages on Bypass Drive.
8:43 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a suicidal person on South Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Tuesday
6:03 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested for a Spokane County warrant on Whelan Road in Pullman.
11:50 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Main Street in Colfax.