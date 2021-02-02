PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
10:46 a.m. — Police took one patient to the hospital after performing a welfare check on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
7:25 p.m. — A woman on Northwood Drive said she was hit by a vehicle.
10:39 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor exhibiting the effects of alcohol on Colorado and Opal streets.
10:44 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on Indiana and Garfield streets.
11:36 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of MIP and making false statements on Campus and Ruby streets.
Saturday
1:46 a.m. — A sex offense was reported on Paradise Street.
9:50 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft at Dissmore’s.
10:10 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Brandi Way.
5:34 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Brandi Way.
11:16 p.m. — Police issued an infraction for a party at Howard Street.
11:28 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Valley Road.
Sunday
12:23 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for MIP on A and Colorado streets.
6:29 a.m. — A person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital from Merman Drive after a threat of self-harm.
9:52 a.m. — An alarm at UPS was triggered by a cat trapped in the building.
2:37 p.m. — A theft was reported at The Hills on Grand apartments.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
3:40 p.m. — A 47-year-old Oakesdale man was arrested on Fourth Street in Oakesdale for a warrant.
5:43 p.m. — Charges were forwarded against a 19-year-old Moscow man for possessing a false ID on Pullman Airport Road.
6:25 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Lake Street in Colfax.
11:51 p.m. — A 48-year-old Colfax woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Pullman Albion Road in Pullman.
Saturday
9:19 a.m. — A 48-year-old Rosalia man was arrested on Fifth Street in Rosalia for suspicion of drug and theft-related charges.
11:45 p.m. — A 29-year-old Spokane man was arrested on a warrant on State Route 195 in Thornton.
Sunday
4:43 p.m. — A 47-year-old Colfax woman was arrested on Park Street in Colfax for a warrant.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
11:30 a.m. — A bird was reportedly stuck in a room inside the University of Idaho Teaching and Learning Center. The bird was captured.
2:14 p.m. — Three moose were reportedly in a yard on the 600 block of Hillside Place.
4:06 p.m. — An unidentified woman reportedly stole facial cream from the Hope Center.
4:09 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on West Sixth and South Jackson streets.
5:05 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly keyed on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
7:08 p.m. — A man’s Panda Express application was reportedly hacked into and his credit card information was used to make a purchase at the restaurant.
Saturday
1:18 a.m. — Loud music was reported on the 1100 block of West A Street.
12:44 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on East A and North Washington streets.
11:31 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Sixth and South Adams streets.
12:30 p.m. — A man’s dog was reportedly attacked by another dog on the 500 block of Veatch Street.
12:41 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of a false identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store.
1:18 p.m. — Some moose were reportedly in the area of the 700 block of East E Street.
1:45 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at the Hope Center.
5:03 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of a false identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
Two incidents of no face coverings were reported.
Sunday
12:02 a.m. — A loud party was reported on the 1300 block of Blake Avenue.
12:33 a.m. — Loud noise was reported on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
2:16 a.m. — A 36-year-old man was cited for suspicion of reckless driving near the Corner Club.
11:32 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 500 block of South Main Street.
2:28 p.m. — A cellphone was reportedly stolen from the 200 block of South Garfield Street and later located.
2:29 p.m. — A red chicken was reportedly running around in the area of the 1400 block of South Blaine Street. Police were unable to locate the animal.
3:02 p.m. — A bird was reportedly stuck in a gutter pipe on the 500 block of Idaho Avenue.
4:36 p.m. — Two bicycles were reportedly stolen from the 700 block of West C Street.
10:23 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 1500 block of Lenter Street.
10:47 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1200 block of Indian Hills Drive.
11:31 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
11:44 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and State Highway 6 near Potlatch.
4:10 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Juliaetta Market.
Sunday
9:56 a.m. — A chimney fire was reported on the 1000 block of Fiscus Road near Potlatch.
7:33 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer collision was reported on Highway 95 near Potlatch. Involved parties had minor injuries, mainly from burns caused by airbag deployments. No one was taken to the hospital.