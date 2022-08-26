MOSCOW POLICE
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
10:34 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
11:34 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from the Church of the Nazarene.
6:26 p.m. — A male was arrested on a warrant on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
Thursday
1:16 a.m. — A male on the 300 block of West C Street said he was physically assaulted earlier in the day.
2:29 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1100 block of East Third Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:25 a.m. — Property damage was reported on McKinneyville Road in Princeton.
8:53 p.m. — A wildland fire was reported on Sperry Grade in Kendrick.
9:43 p.m. — A fire was reported on Main Street in Juliaetta.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
6:30 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Hillside Road.
9:36 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 700 block of Northeast Reaney Way.
2:17 p.m. — A computer was stolen from a car on the 500 block of Northeast Morton Street.
4:32 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
6:48 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
6:24 a.m. — EMS responded to a sick person on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
8:24 p.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital following a rollover crash on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.
9:16 p.m. — One patient was transported to the hospital via helicopter following a one-vehicle collision on Farmington Road in Tekoa.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
10:14 a.m. — A vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash was reported on Stadium Way and Grimes Way.
