LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Richard Brown, 56, and Catherine Oakley, 62, both of Potlatch
Wednesday
Hunter Hites and Consuelo Towne, both 23 of Kendrick
Nathan Boyle, 45, and Christina Morovics, 40, both of Princeton
Thursday
Jacob Lewis, 23, and McKenzie Kennedy, 21, both of Moscow
Sentencings
Wednesday
Marah Ashcraft, 27, of Kingston, Idaho, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to two years of probation, four days in jail and 48 hours of community service in lieu of six days in jail, was ordered to pay $602.50 in fines, fees and court costs and the driver’s license was suspended 180 days.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
5:05 a.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence on Webb Street.
8:06 a.m. — The coroner responded to an unattended death on Northwood Drive.
11:33 a.m. — Police and EMS responded for an intoxicated subject on State Street and Davis Way.
4:06 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a female yelling at Unify Family Dental.
Friday
1:13 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Terre View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
5:07 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer accident was reported on Pullman-Albion Road in Pullman.
5:58 p.m. — A 43-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on Poplar and Washington streets in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
6:55 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on North Washington and North Main streets.
12:14 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on East Third and South Washington streets.
7:59 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Safeway. The suspect was not charged but instead taken to Gritman Medical Center for a medical issue.
10:22 p.m. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 1700 block of North Polk Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
4:16 p.m. — A brush/grass fire was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
4:58 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1000 block of Flannigan Creek Road near Viola.
7:51 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on State Highway 8 near Deary.
9:45 — Domestic battery was reported on the 5100 block of Lenville Road near Moscow.