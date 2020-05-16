LATAH COUNTY
Divorces
May 9
Eric Burnet and Autumn Kisner
Sentencings
May 6
Forrest Hall, 43, of Troy, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year probation, four days in jail, fined $602.50 and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
Jean McLeod, 64, of Troy, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to six months probation, fined $502.50 and her driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
Jeffery Short, 27, of Moscow, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year probation, fined $502.50 and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
Adam Winter, 29, of Moscow, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year probation, fined $502.50 and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
11:20 a.m. — A possible theft was reported on the 100 block of Northwest Stadium Way.
11:20 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of vagrancy and trespassed one person on the 1600 block of Northeast Eastgate Boulevard.
5:20 p.m. — Vagrancy was reported on the 1500 block of Southeast Johnson Avenue.
7:47 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Southeast Bleasner Drive. An officer responded and found one person playing video games.
Police also received four reports of people making fraudulent unemployment claims on Thursday.
WSU POLICE
Friday
1:28 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1200 block of Northeast North Fairway Road. An officer responded and trespassed one person.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
11:09 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
12:55 p.m. — Deputies received a report that a suspicious person was contacting residents on D Street in Albion, claiming they were with the U.S. Census Bureau.
4:17 p.m. — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Old Albion Road.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:01 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of Queen Road.
8:53 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on South Jefferson and East Third streets.
10:29 a.m. — A skunk reportedly chased a dog in a backyard on the 1600 block of Appaloosa Road.
10:44 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1200 block of South Mountain View Road.
12:43 p.m. — Harassing phone calls were reported on the 800 block of North Garfield Street.
2:26 p.m. — A 67-year-old woman was taken to Gritman Medical Center with unknown injuries after a two-vehicle, rear-end collision on West Pullman Road near Stitches and Petals. The injuries were reportedly caused from the air bag deployment.
4:24 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at Pizza Perfection on West Third Street.
6:41 p.m. — A cow was reportedly in the road on Perimeter Drive and Old Pullman Road but police were unable to locate the animal.
7:03 p.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia at A&W on South Main Street. He was also booked for suspicion of burglary that allegedly occurred Sunday and was reportedly using a stolen bike but he has not been charged for that.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
10:02 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of South Pike Street in Kendrick.