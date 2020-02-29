LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Tuesday
Evan Gora, 28, and Jane Lucas, 29, both of Moscow
Thursday
Garen Parham, 41, and Bich Ha, 27, both of Pullman
Divorces
Tuesday
Christina Luther and Scott Luther
Wednesday
Crystal Hartig and Randy Hartig
Ghalen Cimino and Konnie Marsan
Thursday
Tara Beebe and James Lynch
Jani Peterson and Kirk Peterson
Charles Lupton and Darbyanne Lupton
Sentencings
Feb. 21
William Butler, 57, of Harvard, was convicted of DUI. He was sentenced to one year probation, seven days in jail, fined $702.50 and his driver’s license was suspended 150 days.
Wednesday
Horace Axtell II, 26, of Lapwai, was convicted of domestic assault. He was sentenced to two years probation, five days in jail, fined $387.50 and restitution is to be determined.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
7:21 a.m. — An individual reported an unknown person defecated in the reporting party’s bathroom during the night on the 500 block of South Almon Street.
1:03 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on South Washington and East Sixth streets.
2:23 p.m. — A 50-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant and cited for suspicion of fictitious display of a license plate and operating a vehicle without a valid license on West Sixth and South Asbury streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
10:34 a.m. — An individual was taken to Gritman Medical Center after a one-vehicle crash on the 3600 block of State Highway 8 near Troy.
12:17 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1000 block of Zeitler Road near Moscow.
3:36 p.m. — A pistol and a digital camera were reported stolen from a residence on the 100 block of State Street in Juliaetta.
5:20 p.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported on the 1100 block of Chaney Road near Viola.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:04 a.m. — Police responded to a report of inappropriate pictures being sent through Facebook messenger to a minor.
12:07 p.m. — An officer investigated some Facebook posts and determined them to be political posts and not directly threatening specific people
2:53 p.m. — EMS took one person to Pullman Regional Hospital following an overdose call at the 1100 block of Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard.
4:30 p.m. — Police took a report of a vehicle being vandalized with spray paint.
6:54 p.m. — A deer struck by a car was removed from the roadway on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
8:16 p.m. — Police responded to a trespassing complaint on Spaulding Street.
8:21 p.m. — Property damage was reported on the 1400 block of South Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
3:41 p.m. — A driver was cited and released in Rosalia for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.