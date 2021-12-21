MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
10:42 a.m. — A fake $100 bill was reported at Big Smoke on Pullman Road.
1:50 p.m. — A resident on the 400 block of South Grant Street reported two males were looking onto her patio with binoculars the night before.
2:58 p.m. — Walmart reported a man and woman took two shopping carts of merchandise without paying.
9:11 p.m. — A cellphone was reported stolen at Moscow Middle School.
10:26 p.m. — A resident on the 700 block of North Main Street reported his father trying to break in.
Saturday
12:18 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 700 block of North Main Street.
10:02 a.m. — A noninjury two-vehicle accident was reported on 7th and Jackson streets.
4:28 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a man being hostile and aggressive at East City Park.
Sunday
5:02 p.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on the 600 block of Styner Avenue.
6:55 a.m. — A man was arrested following a report of stolen property on the 100 block of East 4th Street.
11 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital from Lewis Street after police responded to a reported suicide call.
LATAH COUNTY
Friday
7:42 a.m. — A vehicle slid off the road on Highway 3 in Deary.
9:40 a.m. — A theft was reported on Dobyns Lane in Potlatch.
6:27 p..m. — Deputies responded to a reported collision with injuries on Meadow Creek Road in Harvard.
9:27 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the road on Highway 8 in Deary.
Saturday
8:48 a.m. — A theft was reported on Newell Road in Viola.
12:14 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Highway 6 in Potlatch.
Sunday
2:40 a.m. — A vehicle slid off Robinson Park Road in Moscow.
4:15 a.m. — A vehicle slid off Highway 8 in Troy.
11 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Mill and Parker roads in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
1:21 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a reported suicidal person on Kamiaken Street.
1:43 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Walmart.
4:49 p.m. — Police heard a report of possible neglect or child abuse on Davis Way.
5:51 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a domestic dispute report on Larry Street.
7:25 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an intoxicated passenger refusing to exit the bus on North Grand Avenue.
7:29 p.m. — A 41-year-old man and 42-year-old man were arrested for suspicion of second-degree theft at Walmart.
8:01 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported at the Pullman Aquatic Center.
Saturday
9:43 a.m. — A 34-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief on Water Street.
10:30 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of second-degree vehicle prowl on Hillside Drive.
10:41 p..m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of two charges of fourth-degree assault on the 500 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
Sunday
7:15 a.m. — A vehicle struck a traffic pole on Whitman Street and Grand Avenue.
10:29 a.m. — A plow reportedly hit a parked car on Daisy and State streets.
11:28 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a vehicle accident on Pullman Airport Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:01 p.m. — A vehicle slid off Almota Road in Colfax.
2:18 p.m. — A person was issued a trespassing order on South Main Street in Colfax.
8:37 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Rosalia man on Pine Drive.
Saturday
9:29 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle rollover was reported on State Route 195 in Rosalia.
1:25 p.m. — Fire District 1 responded to a furnace that was sparking on Broadway Street in Tekoa.
8:30 p.m. — A 38-year-old Pullman man was arrested for suspicion of DUI in Colton.
Sunday
12:45 p.m. — Police responded to a male stuck in a well on Johnson Road in Rosalia. The male was extricated and transported to the hospital.
7:59 p.m. — A 34-year-old Pullman man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant on South Grand Avenue in Pullman.