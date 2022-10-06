PULLMAN POLICE
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
5:10 a.m. — Officers responded to a burglary on the 900 block of Colorado Street.
5:26 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1600 block of Eastgate Boulevard.
9:45 a.m. — Property damage was reported on the 500 block of Terre View Drive.
11:56 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 800 block of Bishop Boulevard.
3 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 300 block of Crestview Street.
4 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 300 block of State Street.
5:01 p.m. — Officers, fire and EMS responded to a crash involving a pedestrian being hit by a truck on Bishop Boulevard.
6:07 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 700 block of Ridgeview Court.
7:53 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an overdose on the 600 block of Kamiaken Street.
10:25 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury crash was reported on the 200 block of Grand Avenue.
A fireworks complaint was reported on the 2200 block of Westwood Drive overnight.
Police and EMS responded to an unconscious person on the 600 block of Colorado Street overnight. The patient was transported to the hospital.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
1:38 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1400 block of Stadium Way.
5:15 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 900 block of North Fairway Road.
5:33 p.m. — Property damage was reported on the 800 block of North Fairway Lane.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
4:09 p.m. — Officers responded to a suspicious circumstance on Madison Street in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
8:29 a.m. — A theft was reported at Moscow Middle School.
1:07 p.m. — A sexual assault was reported on Southview Avenue.
4:37 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Pullman Road and Baker Street.
5:38 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 400 block of North Almon Street.
8:41 p.m. — Police arrested a male for violating a court order on the 300 block of South Blaine Street.
8:44 p.m. — A phone was reported stolen from Sudzees Laundry.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
10:25 a.m. — Property damage was reported on Main Street in Kendrick.
